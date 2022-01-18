Both lanes of 81 NB reopened after disabled tractor-trailer is cleared
DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A disabled tractor-trailer caused a traffic disruption on Interstate 81 northbound.
According to PennDOT, a disabled tractor-trailer closed one lane by mile marker 156. Both Lanes are now open.
According to PennDOT, a disabled tractor-trailer closed one lane by mile marker 156. Both Lanes are now open.

For the latest information on traffic delays and road conditions, you can check 511PA.com .
