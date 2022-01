One year later, many are still reeling from the events of January 6, 2021, when an insurrectionary pro-Trump mob violently stormed the US capitol to block the certification of the electoral vote. As the nation continues to process the nightmarish riot, so too does the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which announced that it is continuing to add material collected from the Capitol riot to its collection. Despite impediments posed by COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing criminal investigations into the events by a special committee and law enforcement agencies, the Smithsonian has collected around 80 artifacts in total over the past year — items ranging from signs and stickers to a slashed bulletproof vest and multipurpose whip.

