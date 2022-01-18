Water main break repaired on Marion Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews repaired a water main break in the area of Marion Street in Chicopee Tuesday morning.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, Marion Street was closed from Springfield Street to McKinley Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews repaired the water main.Greenfield Community College closed Tuesday after pipe bursts
MAP: Marion Street in Chicopee
