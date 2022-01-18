ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Water main break repaired on Marion Street in Chicopee

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews repaired a water main break in the area of Marion Street in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Marion Street was closed from Springfield Street to McKinley Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews repaired the water main.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

