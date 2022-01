I like loading my games super fast. You should, too. It saves so much time and after a while you forget what life was like when you had time to get a coffee between loading games. Upgrade your solid state drive to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe drive while it's on sale for $114.99 at Newegg. You need to use the code 93XSH25 during checkout to bring the price down, but you won't find the 1TB version going this low anywhere else. Several places have matched the $130 sale price even though it more often sells for around $140 or more. Amazon does it have it for around $123, but Newegg's deal is the best for the moment. This is a Newegg Shell Shocker deal as well, so it might sell out or expire before the end of the day.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO