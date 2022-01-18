ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NPD: The top 20 best-selling games of 2021 in the U.S.

By Jeff Grubb, @jeffgrubb
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry-tracking firm The NPD Group has revealed the top 20 best-selling games in the United States for 2021. And this list looks a lot like last year’s. If you were guessing Call of Duty came out on top, you are right twice over. NPD only includes games it actively tracks, so...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mario Bros#New Nintendo#Electronic Arts#The Npd Group#Npd#Digital Leader Panel#Cold War#Sony Lrb#Animal Crossing#Valhalla Ubisoft 17#Xbox Digital#Nba
AFP

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled its big-ticket plans to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, a record-smashing acquisition in the gaming sector. An acquisition of Activision could help Microsoft shore up weaknesses when it comes to mobile games and esports.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
pocketgamer.com

Top 6 best Lego games for Nintendo Switch

Lego is one of those brands that literally everyone knows. Lego games for Switch are also growing in popularity quickly. You have heard of Legos and probably have built something with Lego at some point in your life. They are known for making colourful creations and being lethal when you step on them, completely destroying your feet.
VIDEO GAMES
InvestorPlace

What’s the Best Metaverse Crypto to Buy? I Played 3 Top NFT Games to Find Out.

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. GameStop Gets Tokenized. That’s right: GameStop (NYSE:GME) is launching an NFT exchange. That news immediately sent the meme...
MARKETS
lakebit.com

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of Steam’s top selling games of 2021

It was one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year 2020, but Cyberpunk 2077 left many people disappointed when it launched in September 2020. This is because Cyberpunk 2077 shipped with a plethora of bugs and glitches that ruined the experience for many people. And there were some hilarious visual glitches involving nudity too…
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in the U.S. for 2021, new Pokemon milestone

We’ve got a couple of more notes from the NPD Group detailing the latest gaming sales for the U.S. First up, it’s been confirmed that Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units sold during December. We’re also hearing that Switch and PlayStation 5 were essentially tied for dollar sales leadership in the month. Additionally, Switch led 2021 hardware when it comes to both unit and dollar sales.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Among Us Emerges as PlayStation Store’s Best-Selling Game of December

After a quiet launch on mobile devices and PC in 2018, the substantial rise in popularity for Innersloth’s social betrayal game in 2020 encouraged the developer to bring the title to consoles, starting with Switch at the end of that year before it made its way to PlayStation and Xbox last month.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

No New PSVR Games Made Sony’s 2021 Top-Selling VR Apps

Just as Steam saw no new games in its list of best-selling VR titles for 2021, PSVR’s top 10 best-sellers for the year is devoid of new titles. Sony released the list of the top 10 selling titles for PSVR on the PlayStation Store in both the US/Canada and EU territories yesterday. To be clear, these sales don’t count physical games, nor does the PSVR chart track games with optional support like Hitman 3 and No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best 4K monitor for gaming 2022: top ultra high definition screens rated

It’s time to consider one of the best 4K monitors for gaming, whether you’re a PC gamer or you’ve managed to get a hold of a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console. 4K monitors might not be the standard just yet, but they are the bee’s knees when it comes to epic gaming. The next-gen consoles, for example, are best experienced with a 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.
ELECTRONICS
true-tech.net

Top 10 Best Android Games February 2022

If you check out the homepage of Google Play Store’s Games section, you will get a list of top paid, free, and newly released games. But the thing is, you won’t find all the ‘best’ and ‘must-try’ games unless you explicitly look for them. The catch is, unless you don’t hear or don’t know about a said game, you won’t be able to discover it on the Play Store.We at True-Tech have been listing out the top 10 best Android games for months now and this is where you can check out the 10 best Android games January 2022 that you must try.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Switch were best-sellers in the US during December 2021- NPD

The NPD has released its December report and it finds Switch and Call of Duty: Vanguard topping the hardware and software charts, respectively. December 2021's report finds total industry spending on hardware, content, and accessories down 1% year-over-year (yoy) to $7.5 billion. Hardware sales saw a 3% decline when compared...
NFL
VentureBeat

Newzoo predicts what gaming trends to watch in 2022

Newzoo today released its report on game trends to watch this year. Among others, we can likely anticipate a stacked calendar, more hype for the metaverse, and a surge of interest in pay-to-earn. One of the report’s claims is already visible in the games market: It claims that gamers will...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy