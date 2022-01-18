ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World needs to invest $3 trln-plus in renewables in 10 years -UAE minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypd8k_0doi5XgZ00

CAIRO (Reuters) - The world needs to invest at least $3 trillion in renewable energy in the next 10 years, state news agency WAM quoted United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber as saying on Tuesday in Dubai.

The minister, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive, added that the UAE remains committed to providing reliable supplies of oil and gas with less carbon emissions.

The minister was attending a session at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Qatar signs agreement to ensure gas supply to Gaza power plant

CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar will establish an escrow account with both Gaza's electricity and electricity distribution companies to cover the costs of gas supply and generating electricity through Gaza's only power plant, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Under the agreement, the Qatari committee...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance rises to 122% in December, sources say

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to about 122% in December, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output. The December figure compares with 117% in November. The International Energy Agency said this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar s oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders.In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said the company was using all the tools at its disposal to stop funding the junta that took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts in February 2021, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.Since the takeover, the military has moved against dissent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minister#Renewable Energy#State News Agency#Wam#Adnoc#Uae
The Independent

Turkey's deal with UAE to build foreign exchange reserves

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced Wednesday.Under the agreement reached between their central banks, Turkey and the UAE agreed to swap 65 billion Turkish lira and 18 billion UAE dirham for a period of three years, with the possibility of extending the deal further.The agreement aims to help Turkey’s reserves following a series of interventions by the central bank, which sold foreign currency to prop up the lira amid a currency crisis.It comes as Turkey and...
WORLD
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UAE's Masdar ambitions 100 GW of renewable energy capacity - Jaber

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company Masdar has the ambition to increase to 100 gigawatts the capacity of projects it is developing globally, UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday in Dubai. Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has invested in wind and solar projects in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
United Arab Emirates
Reuters

UAE aims to capture 25% of hydrogen market share - minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the Gulf country is aiming to capture around a quarter of the global hydrogen market with hydrogen produced both by electrolysis and from natural gas. Mazrouei added that as part of the country’s hydrogen roadmap, it is currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Reliance Industries To Invest $76 Billion In Indian Renewables

India’s oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries plans to invest as much as $76 billion in green energy projects in India over the next 15 years, the group chaired by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, said on Thursday. Reliance Industries already announced last year a commitment to invest more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in Renewable Energy

A wind power technician works on an offshore turbine. Photo credit: Monty Rakusen / Image Source / Getty Images. The future of the American energy sector isn’t a coal miner with soot on their nose. It’s a wind turbine technician hoisted hundreds of feet above ocean waves, greasing rotor blades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Blackstone to invest $3bn in Invenergy Renewables Holdings

CDPQ and Invenergy will retain a majority stake in the company, while Invenergy will continue to serve as its managing member. US-based alternative investment management company Blackstone is set to invest around $3bn in renewable energy developer Invenergy Renewables Holdings. Funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have signed a definitive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe have assets. Below are four charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could be felt...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK councils investing millions in factory farming through their pension funds

UK councils are investing millions in factory farming through their staff pension funds, new analysis has found, prompting environment and animal rights campaigners to call for more “climate-conscious” financing. An estimated £238m of investments in industrial livestock companies are held by local authorities pension funds, according to an assessment by the campaign groups Feedback and World Animal Protection. Local authorities have previously come under fire for investing billions in fossil fuels through pension funds, and six have already committed to divesting their portfolios. Campaigners argue the “next frontier” of divestment should be in factory farming, pointing to the industry’s carbon...
AGRICULTURE
breakingtravelnews.com

Jamaica minister welcomes Grupo Piñero Caribbean investment

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed the launch of a new strategic initiative from Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts-owners, Grupo Piñero, in the Caribbean. Alongside partners from the IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and Banco Popular Dominicano, the scheme will...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

284K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy