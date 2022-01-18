ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

City Of Boston Officially Proclaims Jan. 18, 2022 As ‘Willie O’Ree Day’

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The profound impact made by Willie O’Ree won’t only be honored by the Bruins on Tuesday, but also the city of Boston as a whole. O’Ree, who broke the color barrier in the NHL, will have his No....

blackchronicle.com

How NHL players have been inspired by Willie O’Ree

Wayne Simmonds was drawn to hockey at a young age. He just wasn’t allowed to participate until one specific homework assignment was complete, on one specific figure. “I remember being 6 or 7 years old, and I told my parents, ‘I want to play hockey.’ And they said before I could, I had to look up Willie O’Ree,” Simmonds, a Toronto Maple Leafs winger, told ESPN recently. “They wanted me to know why I was getting this opportunity to even be able to play the game. I did a lot of studying about Willie growing up, and ever since that, Willie has been my idol. Without him, not only Black children, but other BIPOC kids as well, probably wouldn’t have had their opportunities. Every ethnicity has its trailblazer; it’s first. Willie was the first.”
Willie O’Ree, 1st Black NHL player, reflects on his time in the league

(BOSTON) — The Boston Bruins retired the jersey of Willie O’Ree, the first Black NHL player, on Tuesday night — 64 years to the day of his professional hockey debut. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 and currently in line to be the first hockey player to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, the ceremony, which was held at TD Garden, marked another historic moment for O’Ree’s ever-growing, decades-long legacy.
Watch Bruins' Jersey Retirement Ceremony for Willie O'Ree

WATCH: Bruins' jersey retirement ceremony for Willie O'Ree originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Willie O'Ree's No. 22 officially will live on forever in Boston Bruins lore. Before Tuesday night's game at TD Garden, O'Ree became the 12th player to have their number retired by the franchise. The ceremony took...
Bruins retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22: ‘Thrilled and overwhelmed’ as NHL community, city of Boston light up for pioneer

Willie O’Ree made history in Boston once again on Tuesday night. Before the puck dropped between the Bruins and Hurricanes, Boston celebrated the first black player to play in an NHL game. O’Ree’s No. 22, was retired into the rafters of TD Garden exactly 64 years after he suited up in his first game with the Bruins to face the Canadiens.
Bruins retire jersey of Willie O'Ree, NHL's first black player

Willie O'Ree, who made history by breaking the NHL's color barrier as the league's first black player in 1958, had his No. 22 jersey retired by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night prior to the team's game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. "To the Bruins fans, I am honored to have...
NHL pioneer Willie O'Ree set to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Sixty-four years after becoming the first Black player to play in an NHL game, hockey pioneer Willie O'Ree is set to receive the highest award given by Congress. On Wednesday, the NHL announced that the House passed the bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to O'Ree. The Senate passed...
Willie O'Ree's #22 retired as Bruins honor trailblazer's legacy

On Jan. 18, 1958, Willie O’Ree made history when he took to the ice for the Boston Bruins, becoming the first Black player in the history of the National Hockey League. Although O’Ree played fewer than 50 NHL games, his contributions to hockey opened the door for countless others who followed in his path. And on Tuesday, 64 years to the day he first took to the ice, the Bruins gave him the ultimate honor of retiring his #22 into the rafters of TD Garden ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Hockey community, New England pay tribute to Willie O'Ree

As the Boston Bruins honoured Willie O'Ree on Tuesday night, people and organizations around the sports world joined in to congratulate the man who broke the NHL's colour barrier. O'Ree's No. 22 was retired in a pre-game ceremony at TD Garden, exactly 60 years after his first game with the...
NYHN Daily: Islanders Win Shootout Thriller, Willie O’Ree Honored & More

The New York Islanders are off Wednesday after back-to-back games, and wins, against their division rival Philadelphia Flyers. On Tuesday, the Islanders came back late in the third period and won the contest after a nine-round shootout. With defenseman Ryan Pulock out, Islanders rookie defenseman Robin Salo has had the opportunity to grow. The NHL and the NHLPA have agreed to not test asymptomatic, vaccinated players after the All-Star break. With the way Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin has shown to steal games, is he still the no. 1 on the island?
Willie O'Ree: Bruins and Boston always special to me

(Editor’s note: Willie O’Ree had his number retired last night by the Bruins. O’Ree was in Methuen three years ago signing autographs and our Bill Burt caught up with O’Ree talking about everything hockey, including his brief but memorable stint here.) Willie O’Ree, who has lived...
Willie O’Ree honored with jersey retirement, Congressional recognition

On Jan. 18, 1958, two of the NHL’s oldest rivals squared off in a historic game during the Original Six era. The storyline from that game is not the 3-0 score, nor is it the 20 penalty minutes the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens split. The game is remembered for one player’s debut: Boston’s Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player.
Willie O’Ree Thankful After Bruins Jersey Raised To TD Garden Rafters

Bruins legend Willie O’Ree shared Tuesday how he won’t forget the feeling of watching his No. 22 jersey get raised into the rafters at TD Garden before Boston hosted the Carolina Hurricanes. O’Ree, 86, participated in the jersey retirement virtually in San Diego. The Bruins honored O’Ree exactly...
Boston Bruins, Congress honor Willie O'Ree

The Boston Bruins paid tribute to Willie O'Ree -- the first Black player in the NHL -- by retiring his number. O'Ree was also honored by the U.S. House, which voted to award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor. Major Garrett has more.
NHL game changer Willie O’Ree’s number to be retired

64 years ago, Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to play in the NHL when he joined the Boston Bruins. He has since been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame and serves as a mentor to those who followed in his footsteps. The team is now honoring him by retiring his number 22 jersey. Jan. 19, 2022.
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
