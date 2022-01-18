Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day
A St. Petersburg Police officer had an interesting day in the field when she rescued a little monkey and dog during the same shift.
A St. Petersburg Police officer had an interesting day in the field when she rescued a little monkey and dog during the same shift.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0