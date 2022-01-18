Cyndx Private Market Data Now Available In Eight Languages

The updated virtual machine will triple the network’s current node infrastructure and will enable fully decentralized computing and storage solutions. Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, today announced the completion of its $10M funding round. The raise was led by Stratos Technologies and is supported by Zeeprime, NOIA Capital, Theia, Bitfwd Capital, Ellipti, Incuba Alpha, RareStone, TRGC, Winkrypto, NZVC, Token Ventures, Seven Capital, Chris McCann, and Owen Simonin, and will propel Aleph.im toward the realization of their ultimate mission to provide fully decentralized computing power and censorship-resistant data storage that eliminates the need for any centralized or controlling entity. January marks the beginning of Aleph.im’s rollout of their first computing resource nodes that will eventually carry the bulk of the decentralized network’s processing power.

