Cyndx Private Market Data Now Available In Eight Languages

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s new translation capabilities provide private market investors with a significantly enhanced dataset, and deeper insights into a broader array of potential investments. Cyndx, the leading AI-enabled search and discovery platform for identifying growth opportunities among private market participants, announced that it is enhancing its dataset of...

Swell Commerce Raises $20M To Set “A New Standard” For Ecommerce

Swell Commerce, a leading headless commerce platform serving fast growing businesses, announced it has raised a $20M Series A funding round led by VMG Catalyst and Headline. The global company, which aims to put an end to merchant replatforming, will use the funds to accelerate adoption and to develop an ecosystem of apps, themes, integrations and merchant solutions. Swell plans to hire across key areas, including product, engineering, design, support, sales and marketing.
RETAIL
Prophecy Raises $25M to Accelerate Availability of Its Low-Code Platform for Data Engineering

Series A round led by Insight Partners brings Prophecy’s total funding to over $31 million. Prophecy, the enterprise low-code data engineering platform that brings the speed of DevOps to data engineering, today announced that it raised a $25 million Series A round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from seed investors SignalFire and Berkeley Skydeck, as well as Dig Ventures. The company has now raised more than $31 million in funding.
ECONOMY
Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform on AWS Marketplace

Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect with just a few clicks, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.
TECHNOLOGY
Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company’s Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient. Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Private Company#German#Italian#Japanese#Russian
Mphasis And Crosstower Partner To Develop A ‘Center Of Excellence’ In Web 3.0 And Blockchain Technologies

Co-invent industry-specific technical and operations solutions for Digital Assets, DeFi, cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0. Co-create innovative, future ready blockchain based solutions to overcome the current challenges in public and private industries across multiple verticals globally. Mphasis, an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced its...
TECHNOLOGY
2022’s First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong

LBS (Leverage Big Strategies) Communications Consulting Limited (“LBS”), a professional strategy-based investor relations consulting firm based the Greater China region with global presence, today successfully organized the first Virtual Investment Conference, “Invest For a Better World With Innovation – from SPAC to the Metaverse” in 2022, along with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications from Singapore and under the support from our media platform partner, Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.
MARKETS
Market Research Technology Platform Suzy Introduces MRX Industry Advisory Board

Suzy, a leading agile market research software platform, today announced a new industry advisory board composed of executives from distinguished brands to guide the company’s continued growth. The Suzy MRX Advisory Board will offer expertise to inform the overarching company strategy and focus, as well as provide input into the development of new products and research capabilities.
BUSINESS
Annex Cloud’s Next-gen Loyalty Solution Now Available on commercetools Marketplace

Brands can deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Annex Cloud, a global enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, is pleased to announce full integration with commercetools, one of the world’s leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles. The integrated solution is now live on the commercetools marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
PostcardMania Earnings Reach New Highs, $83.9MM in 2021, Led by New Marketing Automations Up 154%

PostcardMania continues its winning streak following a year of milestones, growing earnings 31% in 2021, from $64.2MM in 2020 to $83.9MM, and adding over 40 new jobs to its roster, bringing its staff count to a new high of 328. The direct-mail-turned-martech firm reached new heights in several areas, but its fastest-growing segment by far was PCM Integrations, a newly launched division focused on direct mail automations — up 154%.
MARKETS
CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
DatChat Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Avila Security Corporation and their Web 3.0 Patent Portfolio of Blockchain Messaging, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Secure Audio and Video Streaming & Self-Sovereign ID Technology

DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation (“Avila Security”) effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
BUSINESS
Nextech AR Launches its Public Version of ARitize 3D Saas For Ecommerce

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS offering to the public. With this launch, Nextech now extends 3D model creation to an unlimited list of customers, including small, medium and large ecommerce businesses who want to quickly scale the creation of 3D models in a cost effective way. Nextech believes that it is first to market with this self-service AR SaaS platform for ecommerce which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and the highest quality 3D models.
TECHNOLOGY
Arcserve Upgrades ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo for Powerful Data Protection and Management Simplicity at Scale

Simple, flexible, and reliable capabilities to protect evolving data workloads. Provides a path to improved productivity, profitability, and customer success for channel partners. Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, announced an update to ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, its next-generation data recovery and backup solutions that deliver...
COMPUTERS
Aleph.im Raises $10M in Strategic Bid to Become Web3’s Decentralized Answer to Amazon Lambda

The updated virtual machine will triple the network’s current node infrastructure and will enable fully decentralized computing and storage solutions. Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, today announced the completion of its $10M funding round. The raise was led by Stratos Technologies and is supported by Zeeprime, NOIA Capital, Theia, Bitfwd Capital, Ellipti, Incuba Alpha, RareStone, TRGC, Winkrypto, NZVC, Token Ventures, Seven Capital, Chris McCann, and Owen Simonin, and will propel Aleph.im toward the realization of their ultimate mission to provide fully decentralized computing power and censorship-resistant data storage that eliminates the need for any centralized or controlling entity. January marks the beginning of Aleph.im’s rollout of their first computing resource nodes that will eventually carry the bulk of the decentralized network’s processing power.
TECHNOLOGY
Opera Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Opera Limited, a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company’s management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
BUSINESS
Elkhart Truth

Stamus Networks Announces Availability of Suricata Language Server

Open-source tool helps Suricata signature developers with syntax checking and auto-completion. INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of Suricata Language Server (SLS), a new open-source tool that streamlines rule writing for Suricata signature developers. The tool is a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation that provides real-time syntax checking, performance guidance, and auto-completion of Suricata IDS signatures while using popular source code editors.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Vortexa Launches The Most Complete Global Onshore Crude Inventories Data & Analytics Available in the Market Today

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Vortexa, the energy trading and shipping intelligence provider that combines AI and deep industry expertise and provides the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for energy and shipping markets, is proud to launch the world’s most complete data and analytics for global onshore crude inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

ADDX Makes Private Markets Available to More Investors, and They’re Just Getting Started

ADDX, a Singapore-based firm, is making private market investing available to many wealthy investors who were previously excluded from the opportunity. There is strong demand for the service, Oi-Yee Choo ADDX chief commercial officer said. Choo brings two decades of capital raising and mergers and acquisitions advisory experience to ADDX....
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Fly Now Pay Later Snags $75M for Global Expansion, UK Financial Regulator to Review Data Markets as Competition Concerns Loom

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, Fly Now Pay Later snags $75 million for global expansion and the U.K.’s financial regulator plans to review data markets amid competition concerns. Plus, mobile operators urge European Union regulators to outlaw Apple’s iCloud privacy tool, Cash App integrates...
BUSINESS

