XTB MENA Names Nadhir Ninouh as Its New Marketing Director for the MENA Region

By Tom Hazan
financemagnates.com
 3 days ago

XTB MENA announced that it has named Nadhir Ninouh as its new Marketing Director for the MENA Region. According to an official press release shared with Finance Magnates, Nadhir Ninouh, a marketing executive with just over a decades of experience, has been appointed by, XTB MENA, a leading multi-asset online trading...

www.financemagnates.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Marketing Agency#Marketing Services#Marketing Strategies#Xtb Mena Names#Artefact#Senior Digital Account#The Ppc Seo Executive#Seo#Digital Product#Bfound Io#Second Home#Digital Specialist#Dz Web#Xtb Middle East
