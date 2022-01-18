Jamie Lynn Spears Broke Down After Recalling A Time Her Mom Hit Her Repeatedly And Revealed She “Always Felt Like An Afterthought” Growing Up In Britney Spears’ Shadow
Jamie Lynn Spears is, once again, speaking out about her tumultuous relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynn, and sister, Britney Spears. Coinciding with the release of her tell-all memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn made a new podcast appearance on Jan. 18 to discuss her life experiences...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0