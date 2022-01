A lawsuit against Nicki Minaj is set to be refiled in California after it was previously dropped in New York.Minaj was accused of harassment by Jennifer Hough who alleges that the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty raped her in 1994. While the New York charges were dropped against Minaj, they will continue against Petty.In the original lawsuit, Hough accused Minaj and Petty of “witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment”.Petty is also being separately sued for sexual assault and battery in relation to the alleged 1994 assault.Hough alleged that Minaj and Petty had harassed and intimidated her into recanting...

