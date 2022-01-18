ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Shane Johnson talks playing a villain on 'Power Book 2: Ghost'

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Power Book 2: Ghost' picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7: Is a showdown coming?

We know that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 is set to arrive on Starz this weekend, and there’s a new sort of conflict afoot. We didn’t anticipate a showdown between Mecca and Lorenzo to be coming so soon and yet, we’re just about there.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
Distractify

'Power Book 2: Ghost' Fans Are Convinced That Cane Will Be Tariq's Next Victim

Fans of Starz’s Power Book 2: Ghost can all agree that no one is safe. Throughout the Power universe, we’ve seen countless characters get killed off unapologetically. From Keisha (Lala Anthony) being murdered by Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) to Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) executing Joe Proctor (Jerry Ferrera), showrunners have shown us that anyone could fall victim, and with Episode 6, it appears that Cane (Woody McClain) could possibly be next.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ghost
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Vet Crashes General Hospital’s Memorial for Luke as the Character Who Could Be Sonny’s Undoing

General Hospital promised a surprise return or two at Luke’s Friday memorial and boy did they deliver. We thought maybe Helena’s taped appearance would be it, but then a fed up Laura pulled her plug and we started wondering if there might be more. And then, at the end, in waltzed Jennifer Smith, a woman very familiar to longtime viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Are Zac and Fatima Legally in the Clear?

Fatima wanted to move on with business as usual on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week, but Zac wanted to take the time to talk things over. Zac said he wasn’t hungry for the dinner Fatima offered him and he would rather talk truthfully about what she did to Hayden. Fatima said she felt touched and turned on by the fact that Zac would’ve taken the rap for her, especially because she “handled Hayden” to keep Zac out of trouble. Awww! These two really are made for each other. Fatima then sweetly said her guard was down and she was trusting him...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will we learn more about Effie?

We’ve said this for a while now, but Effie is a character on Power Book II: Ghost we want to learn more about. She’s smart, savvy, and she inherently understands Tariq St. Patrick in a way that few other characters do. Why wouldn’t the writers want to take advantage of that at every possible opportunity?
TV SERIES
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz, back from season 2 hiatus?

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to see the show back from its season 2 hiatus?. We know the last two weeks were pretty frustrating, given that the series left us off on a pretty enormous cliffhanger regarding Tariq’s arrest and the return of Lorenzo to the fold. It goes without saying that we wanted answers as soon as humanly possible. So are we about to get them?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy