Actor Shane Johnson talks playing a villain on 'Power Book 2: Ghost'

Fatima wanted to move on with business as usual on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week, but Zac wanted to take the time to talk things over. Zac said he wasn’t hungry for the dinner Fatima offered him and he would rather talk truthfully about what she did to Hayden. Fatima said she felt touched and turned on by the fact that Zac would’ve taken the rap for her, especially because she “handled Hayden” to keep Zac out of trouble. Awww! These two really are made for each other. Fatima then sweetly said her guard was down and she was trusting him...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO