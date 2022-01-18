ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cgdS_0doi3bTr00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.

The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

Deputy captures video of Tornado blowing through southwest Florida

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read . “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX59

Kokomo man arrested in connection to stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 44-year-old Kokomo man has been arrested after police found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Michael S. Laird is charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. According to Kokomo police, officers were dispatched to the area of Union and Taylor streets shortly before 10 a.m. on […]
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Monkey#Wfla#The St Pete Police#Myfwc#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Indiana man missing in Alabama since December

GREENVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have begun a statewide search for an Indiana man who has been missing since the end of December. Donald Gulley, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m., Dec. 30, 2021, in Greenville, Alabama. Police said that he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, and […]
GREENVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

CBP officers in Indy detain 1,207 fake driver’s licenses

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indianapolis seized more than 1,200 counterfeit driver’s licenses last week. The licenses came in three shipments from Hong Kong with the contents described as “Game Card.” 358 license were the first shipment, 482 in the second, and 367 in the third. CBP officials say the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Meehan charged in 2021 shooting death of Terre Haute police detective

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury returned an indictment for a Terre Haute man for charges in his involvement in the shooting death of former Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Shane Meehan is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Columbus police will report and track bias incidents with or without a crime

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two recent incidents have prompted the Columbus Police Department to update its policies regarding the reporting of incidents involving alleged bias. One incident involved racist flyers that were left on cars, parking lots and sidewalks. The other involved a person who reported being called a racial slur. “While these were obviously very disturbing, […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy