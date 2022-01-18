Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.
According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.
The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.Deputy captures video of Tornado blowing through southwest Florida
Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.
“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read . “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”
The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0