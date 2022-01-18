ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Planet's subsidiary nabs food growing system contract

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Planet's (OTCPK:GNPG) wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth was awarded a contract to provide a food growing system as...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

ourquadcities.com

Your Ag Connection: Growing Food

Whether you live in a city, the country or even an apartment, planning for planting starts now, starting with seeds. As Local 4’s Linsey Tobin reports in this week’s Your Ag Connection, not only can you save money, but it also gives a sense of satisfaction. For more...
AGRICULTURE
automationworld.com

ERP System Helps Startup TMRW Foods Grow in the Right Direction

Though it might appear that the plant-based craze has caught hold of just about everyone lately, the fact is that a very small percentage of people live a fully vegan or even vegetarian way of life. The overwhelming majority of plant-curious eaters fall more within the flexitarian realm—understanding the benefits that a plant-based diet could bring to their health or to the environment, but still enjoying meat.
AGRICULTURE
CoinTelegraph

Green and gold: The crypto projects saving the planet

It seems as though the potential benefits of cryptocurrency are often overshadowed by the technology’s inherent vulnerability to exploitation. And it’s true, crypto adoption does come with risks. Over the past year, governments from around the world have raised concerns that crypto could be used to finance terrorism or other illicit activity like money laundering. There have been prohibitive measures everywhere from China to Nigeria, with many crypto exchanges forced into a legislative chokehold.
ENVIRONMENT
Advanced Television

The Green Planet takes over Green Park Tube station

To launch Sir David Attenborough’s new series, The Green Planet, BBC Creative has transformed Green Park Tube station in London into an otherworldly experience for commuters that welcomes them into the world of plants. BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house creative agency, has rebranded part of the station ‘Green Planet’,...
ENTERTAINMENT
plasticstoday.com

FDA Green-Lights Revolution’s PCR-LLDPE for Food Contact

Revolution has received an FDA Letter of No Objection (LNO) for its proprietary recycling method for producing post-consumer recycled, linear low-density polyethylene (PCR-LLDPE) for food-contact applications. The LNO marks a sustainability milestone for the recycling and consumer packaging industries. The FDA indicated that packaging and other food-contact articles for all...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

The Green Planet: The battle for Britain’s sewage-struck waterways hits the big time

Sir David Attenborough is rowing a small boat along a rare and beautiful waterway – an English chalk stream.As he lowers a subaquatic camera into the water and addresses the audience to celebrate the fragile and beautiful flora in this precious ecosystem, the 95-year-old appears to have somehow grown younger.He exudes a contagious passion as he points to the flowers of the water crowfoot, describing its annual blooming as “one of the loveliest natural spectacles of the early English summer”.But why, out of every possible location on Earth – and The Green Planet series has no limits – is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on The Green Planet: verdant and necessary

The term “plant blindness” was coined in 1998 to describe our general tendency, as humans, not to see the plant life that surrounds us. The problem has understandable roots: the human brain evolved to detect difference, and then to categorise that difference as either threat or non-threat. Plants, being unlikely to attack, are lumped together and treated as background, a green screen against which dramas take place. Many plants, and especially trees, exist on a different timescale to humans – who, moreover, have spent millennia dividing existence into conscious beings and things, where the former are afforded automatic importance over the latter. Combined with the general move to cities, and then to screen-based life indoors, this has resulted in, for example, up to half of British children being unable to identify stinging nettles, brambles or bluebells; 82% of those questioned could not recognise an oak leaf.
GARDENING
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Allego joins hands with ARCOS A355 motorway to build charging sites across Europe

Allego that had announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ +0.0%) enters a strategic partnership with ARCOS, a subsidiary of VINCI Autoroutes, to build a charging site along the A355 motorway in France. Allego’s new charging site will be located at the Aire de la Bruche service...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Grindrod Shipping, ClearSign Technologies, Guardforce AI among top industrial movers

Drybulk shipping investors are desperate to save their remaining gains today. Particularly Grindrod held up really well in recent weeks but is finally succumbin to selling pressure today. Lots of downside should the BDI make fresh 12-month lows over the next couple of weeks. Fundamentally, no reason to worry as the company is likely to remain profitable even at current rates.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Lumentum, NeoPhotonics announce HSR approval for deal

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) said that the HSR expiration period for its planned purchase of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has expired so the deal has now received U.S. antitrust approval. The deal still needs Chinese antitrust approval as well as NeoPhotonics (NPTN) shareholder approval. The transaction is expected to close in the second half...
BUSINESS
Variety

Bolivian Debut Feature ‘Utama’ Drives Home Impact of Climate Change

By telling the story of an elderly indigenous couple as they eke out a living in the arid Bolivian highlands, Alejandro Loayza Grisi brings home the all-too-real perils of climate change in his country and around the world. But “Utama” (“Our Home”) is also an enduring love story, played by real-life couple Jose Calcina and Luisa Quispe, who’ve been married for 48 years. “Utama,” which world premieres Jan. 22 at Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition section, is the fiction feature debut of Loayza Grisi, who credits his work in still photography and documentaries for the precise framing of the film’s stunning, otherworldly...
MOVIES

