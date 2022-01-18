Providence police identify victims in deadly weekend shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year .

On Tuesday, Maj. David Lapatin said Biniam Tsegai, 35, of Portland, Maine, and Merhawi Berhe, 28, of Cambridge, Mass., were exiting an illegal club at the intersection of Elmwood and Potters avenues around 3 a.m. Sunday when they were approached by a group of four individuals.

A fight ensued and both Tsegai and Berhe were shot several times, Lapatin said.

Tsegai was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lapatin, while Berhe was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

Police were unable to get inside the unlicensed after-hours “sip joint,” Lapatin said, but he added that they plan to return as part of their investigation. It’s believed the illegal club was operating in the basement of a home, according to Lapatin.

No suspects have been identified so far. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the suspects knew Tsegai and Berhe.

The deadly shooting follows Providence’s deadliest year in more than a decade .

