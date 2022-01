On January 18, FXSpotStream, a popular multibank FX streamline aggregation and a matching service provider, released a financial review of its FX average daily trading volume of 2021. The company disclosed that it recorded an average daily volume of US$48.397 billion in the year 2021, which is an increase of 13.48% YoY compared to 2020. This, therefore, demonstrates that the company continues to gain market share. In addition, FXSpotStream stated that it saw a positive YoY growth each month in 2021 with an exception of one. The firm explained that such growth was driven by positive YoY growth in all products, which was most of all a 26.94% increase in swaps ADV and a 102% increase in ADV for NDFs.

