ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Clockwise Announces $45 Million Series C Funding Round Led by Coatue, with Participation from Atlassian Ventures and Existing Investors

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware company creates over 2 million hours of uninterrupted Focus Time for teams, addresses burnout and other challenges of the remote and hybrid workplace. Clockwise, a Time Orchestration platform that helps teams free up their workdays, announced today it has raised a $45 million Series C funding round led by Coatue,...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Chisel, the Leading Primary App for Product Managers, Raises $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Round Led by Array Ventures

Founded by ex-Microsoft executive, Chisel optimizes the full product management lifecycle. Chisel, the leading SaaS tool designed specifically for Product Managers, announced a $1.5 million Pre-Seed round led by Array Ventures, with participation from Ridge Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate Chisel’s growth as it continues to target a burgeoning, yet underserved, product management market.
TECHNOLOGY
omahanews.net

Madbow Ventures raises 2 Million $ in Series - A funding

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Madbow Ventures Ltd., one of the leading names in the fashion industry, co-founded by Naveen Mahlawat in August 2016, has raised $2 million in their Series A funding round led by Planify Capital, the strategic investment banker for Madbow. Key investors that contributed towards...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Caden Launches as Zero-Party Data Platform, Leading the Shift to Consumer Control of Data With $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding From Investors Including Jerry Yang & Barry Sternlicht

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentgine Announces the Release of “Target Lists, Categories, and Case Study Titles: Three Surprising Results from a Contentgine Data Science Analysis”

Company’s Chief Data Scientist Uncovers Better Ways to Do Content Marketing Using Target Account Lists. Contentgine (www.contentgine.com), the world leader in content-based marketing, announced today that it has released an analysis of the target account lists (TAL’s) utilized by a sample set of customers, and that analysis has yielded three surprising results.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clockwise#Investors#Productivity#Atlassian Ventures And#Focus Time#Burnout#Accel Greylock Partners#Bain Capital Ventures#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview
cryptopolitan.com

Gate Ventures Invests in SEBA Bank’s Series C Funding Round

Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of global digital asset exchange Gate.io, has announced its participation in SEBA Bank’s $119M Series C round as a consortium member with Altive. SEBA Bank, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Zug Switzerland, is a FINMA-licensed bank that offers digital banking, trading, and custodial services for institutional investors and High Networth Individuals (HNWIs).
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Prophecy Raises $25M to Accelerate Availability of Its Low-Code Platform for Data Engineering

Series A round led by Insight Partners brings Prophecy’s total funding to over $31 million. Prophecy, the enterprise low-code data engineering platform that brings the speed of DevOps to data engineering, today announced that it raised a $25 million Series A round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from seed investors SignalFire and Berkeley Skydeck, as well as Dig Ventures. The company has now raised more than $31 million in funding.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
cryptopotato.com

Secret Network Reveals $400 million Funding Wave From New Investors

The privacy-focused smart contract chain has amassed tremendous funds to expand user adoption and app development. Secret Network – a privacy-based blockchain built using Cosmos CDK – recently revealed details pertaining to its “Shockwave” growth initiative. The network accumulated $400 million in funding across its ecosystem fund and accelerator pool.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pixis Raises $100M in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led Series C to Grow Its Codeless AI Infrastructure

Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One), a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimization, announced it has secured US $100M in Series C funding. Pixis will leverage the fresh funds to help the company rapidly scale its AI platforms and plugins, as well as accelerate expansions across North America, Europe, and APAC.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Autograph Announces $170M Series B Funding Co-Led by a16z and Kleiner Perkins

The Web3 Brand Appoints Katie Haun, Arianna Simpson, Ilya Fushman and Chris Dixon to Autograph Board with the Mission of Bringing NFT Technology to the Mainstream. Autograph, the Web3 brand pioneering a new era of digital experiences, today announces the closing of a series B funding totaling $170M co-led by a16z and Kleiner Perkins. This comes on the heels of Series A financing in July 2021 co-led by 01A and Velvet Sea Ventures.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, today announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Newgen Software to Acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML Data Science Platform Company

With this acquisition, Newgen well-poised to deliver low code, cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise. Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Opera Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Opera Limited, a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company’s management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates Growth as the Leader in Execution Management with Three of Technology’s Most Dynamic and Innovative Executives

As Process Mining and Execution Management Define the Future of Business, the Market Leader Announces Vaishnavi Sashikanth as Chief Engineering Officer, Chris Donato as President of Global Sales, and Gene Reznik as SVP, Ecosystem & Industries. Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, announced the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy