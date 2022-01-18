ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rogers to invest $200M to bring 100% pure fibre to New Brunswick

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has announced that it will invest close to $200M to bring 100% pure fibre to up to 314K...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lumentum, NeoPhotonics announce HSR approval for deal

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) said that the HSR expiration period for its planned purchase of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has expired so the deal has now received U.S. antitrust approval. The deal still needs Chinese antitrust approval as well as NeoPhotonics (NPTN) shareholder approval. The transaction is expected to close in the second half...
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Phantom Auto Brings In $42 Million Investment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — Phantom Auto, a provider of remote operation software for logistics vehicles, has raised a strategic investment of $42 million led by ArcBest, a multi-billion dollar freight and logistics service provider, and NFI, one of the largest third-party logistics providers in North America. ArcBest and NFI...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Rogers 5G expands to 8 new communities across Eastern Ontario

Rogers Communication (RCI -1.4%) extends its 5G network to reach across eight new cities and towns throughout Eastern Ontario. The company notes it will build more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrade over 300 pre-existing sites by 2025. This network expansion comes as a part of company's $300M between...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Communications#Fibre#Entertainment#Rci#Riverview#Shediac#New Brunswickers#Ignite Tv#Voice Remote
Seekingalpha.com

Discover Financial, National Bank of Serbia ink deal to boost payment acceptance

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and the National bank of Serbia agree to increase the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network cardholders within Serbia. The agreement gives Discover (DFS), Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the DinaCard payment network, which includes Point-of-Sale, ecommerce platforms and ATMs across Serbia.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
AGRICULTURE
irei.com

Barings invests $200m to single-family firm The Promise Homes Co.

The Promise Homes Co., one of the largest Black-owned managers of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the United States, has closed on a $200 million institutional debt facility from Barings. This facility is part of a recapitalization to form a new joint venture with other institutional investors to grow...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Growth deal to bring investment and jobs to Mid Wales

Powys County Council has welcomed the signing of the Mid Wales Growth Deal by the Welsh and UK Governments, itself and Ceredigion County Council. It marks the commitment to a ground-breaking partnership bringing a combined investment of £110 million from UK and Welsh Government, which is expected to lever in significant additional investment from other public and private sources, maximising the impact in the Mid Wales region.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Seekingalpha.com

IBM to sell its healthcare data and analytics assets to Francisco Partners, terms undisclosed

IBM (NYSE:IBM) to offload its healthcare data and analytics assets to Francisco Partners that are currently part of the Watson Health business. The assets acquired by Francisco Partners include extensive and diverse data sets and products, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Brunswick CEO Talks Growth Strategy And New Boating Technology

Autonomous and electrification efforts are not only taking the auto industry by storm, but they're also reshaping marine technology. Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes discusses Brunswick's growth strategy and the latest innovations in boating technology.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle

The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

Binance Labs to Invest in Oasis Foundation’s $200M Ecosystem Fund

The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post the investment by Binance Labs. Binance Labs, the venture capital (VC) arm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance made an announcement revealing its interest in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post Binance Lab’s contribution. The Oasis Ecosystem Fund is designed to help developers and entrepreneurs build on the Oasis network and thus power the next upsurge in Oasis applications that includes but is not limited to DeFi, Metaverse, data tokenization, NFTs, data governance, Data DAO, etc. It will help in the development of projects that will be a part of the overall Web 3.0 innovation ecosystem.
CHARITIES
ABC 15 News

New York developer closes on Mesa land, plans $200M industrial park funded by Dell Technologies CEO

New York-based developer Wharton Industrial recently acquired a 101-acre parcel of land in Mesa where it plans on building a $200 million industrial park. The large property is located on the northwest corner of Warner and Sossaman roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International Airport and the Loop 202. Wharton paid $27.5 million for the land, which was owned by Dale C. Morrison, according to Maricopa County documents.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy