Fortnite's latest update adds climbable monsters and brings back Tilted Towers

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 3 days ago

Fortnite may be on to a new chapter, but Epic Games is keen to bring back the past in more ways than one. To begin with, the developer has added decidedly Toothless-like climbable monsters (Klombos) that traverse the map. You can use the blowholes on their heads to fly away from...

www.engadget.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Tilted Towers Return Date Leaked

Tilted Towers is returning to Fortnite, and according to a new leak, it’s returning quite soon. Fortnite fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Tilted Towers, the most popular and well-known location in Fortnite ever. Since its destruction, Epic Games has added variations of the location to the map, but players have been demanding the return of the location in its original and unaltered form. And again, it sounds like this is finally happening quite soon.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite Update Adds Thrilling Tornadoes, Lightning and More

Following the conclusion of Fortnite‘s Power Leveling Weekend yesterday, the newest update, v19.01 has been released and brings a forecast of tornadoes and lightning to Chapter 3’s flipped island. In real life, you should avoid tornadoes, but in the Battle Royale game, Fortnite players should do the opposite...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

MIR4: Latest Update Adds Clan Sanctuary and More

MIR4 just received a new update that added new features, including the Clan Sanctuary, a new magic stone, and new codex achievements. The Clan Sanctuary grants buffs to all clan members who are in the area of effect. This can be used in the Labyrinth or within the Hidden Valley.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Fortnite Update 19.10 Patch Notes Confirm Return Of Tilted Towers

Epic Games has unwrapped a sparkling batch of Fortnite update 19.10 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which sees the return of Tilter Towers and the Grenade Launcher among other additions. Read up on Fortnite 19.10 below. THE KLOMBOS COME FORTH. Fortnite Klombo 2. It’s been long theorized there was...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Fortnite Update 19.01 Brings Dynamic Weather, Including Tornadoes

Epic Games has announced details on Fortnite update 19.01, which is now live to download for all formats and includes the addition of dynamic weather. That means lightning, tornadoes, and all kinds of natural hazards to be on the look out for. You can read all about the latest Fortnite...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Makes Change to Tilted Towers Following Criticism

Fortnite is making changes to Tilted Towers following presumably loads of fan feedback, game data, and criticism. The changes come courtesy of a new update released today, January 19. That said, the update is a hotfix, which means it doesn't require any download, which is why so many players have missed the change. That said, if you've noticed fewer AI Bots landing in Tilted Towers today, it's because Epic Games has gone ahead and removed the ability for AI Bots to land at the location.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

“One more sleep” until Fortnite 19.10 – and the return of Tilted Towers?

Epic has confirmed the Fortnite 19.10 release time, and with a new teaser, has effectively made it official that this update will see the return of Tilted Towers. The Chapter 1 POI was one of the game’s most popular drop points, and outside of a handful of revamped returns, has been missing in action for nearly two years.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Tilted Towers Returns To Fortnite In Version 19.10, And So Does The Grenade Launcher

Today’s a busy day for Fortnite announcements what with the v19.10 update dropping and adding new content to both Battle Royale and Creative. First off, we have not only the return of the Tilted Towers to Fortnite Battle Royale, we also have the introduction of big berry-loving lizards (?)… dragons(?)… Anyway, they’re big, brightly colored, and have scales. They’re also named Klombos and are friendly enough that players can climb up their backs and use the blowhole on top of their heads to launch into the air. Might be a good idea to feed them those berries I mentioned, though.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 10th

Late last year, Nintendo revealed that the Kingdom Hearts JRPG trilogy would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, with the caveat that they'd be cloud streaming titles only. Now, Square Enix has announced that the three games, Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III will arrive to Switch via cloud on February 10th for a rather exorbitant $90, or $72 on pre-order.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Green Goblin skin has been datamined in the latest Fortnite update

The two Hawkeyes aren’t the only new Marvel characters coming to Fortnite. Spider-Man’s archnemesis the Green Goblin will also reportedly be terrorizing the island soon. The Green Goblin and accessories were datamined by the same group of leakers that discovered the Hawkeye skins hidden within Fortnite’s version 19.10 update. The dataminers go by GalaxifyX, GMatrixGames, ralisdumb, and FNLeaksAndInfo on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES

