Solana NFT Layer Metaplex Raises $46M

Solana has been a cryptocurrency blockbuster this year, and even 2021. However its token (SOL) went into free fall, following technical difficulties in its network. But did that hinder its growth? Well, not really. In fact, it gained more support- just recently JP Morgan, one of the largest banks in the world gave a vote of confidence for Solana. The dominance of the Ethereum blockchain in trading non-fungible tokens has fallen from 98% to 80% in recent months. Whereas Solana could capitalize on this deficit.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO