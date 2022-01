The best work trucks are no-nonsense machines that can do what they’re designed for and don’t include a whole lot of extras. This is beneficial because it keeps the cost of the pickup trucks down, making them ideal for commercial use. Yet with so many options on the market, how can you choose which truck is right for you or your business? You can start by determining your priorities, and going from there. If you’re looking for something lighter and don’t need a heavy-duty option, these are your best bets.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO