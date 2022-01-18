How much more you should expect to pay for your prescription drugs in 2022

Just like the price of gas or a loaf of bread things have changed a lot when it comes to paying a babysitter. Do you know the going rate for watching kiddos these days?. Angel here and back in my day when I was a babysitter I took care of multiple families. Not only did I watch the kiddos but my OCD tendencies had me washing dishes, putting away laundry, and tidying up their homes if needed. It all depended on the needs of the children first and then came the housework. I can't remember exactly how much I got paid on the hour but I think when I was like 12 or 13 it was at least $5 an hour and $1 extra for other things I might do while working.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO