Murder suspects in custody following vehicle pursuit, crash west of Amite Monday

01.09.2022 | 11:00 PM | PHOENIX – Shortly before 11 pm, the Arizona Department of Public Safety attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white SUV on Southbound I-17 at Jefferson Street. The vehicle fled from the trooper in access of 100 miles an hour. DPS initiated a pursuit and gave chase with assistance from the Phoenix Police Firebird helicopter. The vehicle continued Southbound on I-17 before exiting the interstate at 7th Avenue. That is when the vehicle lost control crashing off the roadway into the parking lot of a commercial property. The fire department was called to the scene after troopers reported that the suspect was trapped inside the vehicle and severely injured. Crews arrived on the scene and extricated one male patient. The patient was in extremely critical condition to Banner University Medical Center. According to Phoenix Police radio traffic, the suspect was pronounced deceased a short time later. The 7th Avenue off-ramp for Southbound I-17 is expected to remain closed throughout the early morning hours as DPS investigates the incident. No injuries to troopers or other involved law enforcement personnel have been reported.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO