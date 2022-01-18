ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Hubbard Recalls ‘Painful’ Miscarriage & ‘Super Conflicted’ Feelings After Surprising Pregnancy

By Ali Stagnitta
 3 days ago

Lindsay Hubbard revealed she suffered a surprising miscarriage just weeks before filming season 6 of ‘Summer House’. She spoke to HL about her experience.

In the season premiere of Bravo’s Summer House, fans saw Lindsay Hubbard filled with emotion, as she laid on her bed, alone, and cried on night one in the house. This isolated bout of tears from the typically feisty and confident Hubbs was just an inkling into the massive life event she had just gone through, alone, weeks prior. Lindsay later revealed to housemate and now-boyfriend Carl Radke that in early June, she found out she was pregnant. The day after she visited the gynecologist, however, she suffered a painful miscarriage that required her to go to the hospital. “I found out on Monday, June 7, and by Tuesday evening, June 8, I was having terrible cramps. I tried to go to bed, I didn’t sleep a wink that night, I had the worst cramps of my entire life,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“To be quite honest, thank God I went to the OBGYN when I did, because imagine I didn’t know I was pregnant and that was happening to me. I would have thought I was dying,” Lindsay continued. “Tuesday night, early Wednesday I was bleeding, and later went to the emergency room — they did all the testing again, ultrasounds, blood work, urine samples, everything that goes into it and I wasn’t pregnant anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vVhW_0doi2YkL00
Lindsay Hubbard.(Stephanie Diani/Bravo)

Lindsay admitted that it all happened “so, so incredibly quickly” that she wasn’t able to “fully wrap [her] mind around the pregnancy portion of it all.” “I was extremely conflicted in my head. I’ve always wanted the traditional lifestyle of having a family. Granted, I’m not a very traditional person, but there are aspects to it that I do like. I would love to have a family, but I wanted it to be under the correct circumstances.”

The Summer House star revealed that she got pregnant with her Winter House co-star Jason Cameron, but by the time she found out, they were no longer an item. “I told him legitimately immediately within a couple of hours of me finding out. He came over a couple of hours after I’d gotten home,” Lindsay recalled. “But, I was just extremely conflicted, thinking like, ‘This is not how I’m supposed to be feeling like I’m supposed to be over the moon excited that I’m pregnant right now and I don’t feel that way’ — because we weren’t even together anymore.”

Although she was unsure about her pregnancy in the moment, Lindsay said she wanted to “pull out the positive” from the situation. “One huge positive for me was like, ‘Wow, I’m able to get pregnant.’ I actually thought I might have had fertility issues considering I’ve never gotten pregnant before, and I think that’s something a lot of women fear,” she explained, adding that fans will continue to see her “fertility journey throughout the season.”

Be sure to watch Summer House on Bravo, Mondays at 9 PM ET!

