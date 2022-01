As per the 2021 report prepared by Carry1st and Newzoo, the world will see an impressive 275% increase in the number of gamers over the next decade in Sub-Saharan Africa. In its Series A extension round organized by Carry1st, the South African Web3 game’s publisher, the company received about $20 million in funds from industry leaders like Andreessen Horowitz, Google and Avenir. Some other notable names among the investor list include Nas and the founders of Yield Guild Games, Chipper Cash and Sky Mavis. This funding round was a continuation of Carry1st’s original Series A that took place in May 2021 and had seen participation from investors like Konvoy Ventures, TTV Capital, Riot Games and Raine Ventures.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO