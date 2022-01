The new guidelines also mentioned that crypto ATMs should not be available to the public. Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has released a set of guidelines that restrict crypto trading firms from advertising their services to the public. The newly issued guidelines are part of the central bank’s effort to protect retail crypto investors from potential risks. Now, crypto firms in Singapore will need to operate in accordance with the new principles. The country is undisputedly one of the popular locations for crypto firms. Several crypto trading companies prefer Singapore because of its relatively clear regulations and favorable operating environment. The nation is also one of the first countries to create a formal licensing framework.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO