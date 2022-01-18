ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

MOR showcases exciting exhibits of the motor & mechanical variety

bozone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOR showcases exciting exhibits of the motor & mechanical variety. Alongside its famed Siebel Dinosaur Complex, Museum of the Rockies unveils a pair of new exhibits for the curious during the winter months. LUSTER: Realism & Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile & Motorcyle Painting and Human Plus: Real Lives + Real Engineering...

bozone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press

Exhibits

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available. Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center,...
NEW ULM, MN
news9.com

Sam Noble Museum's 'Beautiful Beasts' Exhibit Showcases Oklahoma Artist

Sam Noble Museum in Norman has a few weeks left of their Beautiful Beasts exhibit, which features the unseen life of Oklahoma spiders and insects. It is filled with all of the creepy crawlers in Oklahoma, and this exhibit holds photographs from an Oklahoma artist. You cake an up-close and...
NORMAN, OK
seaislenews.com

New Sea Isle Museum President Excited to Showcase History

Ron Kovatis may be the new president of the Sea Isle City Historical Society & Museum, but he is certainly no newcomer to the museum. Kovatis, voted in by the museum board in December, assumed the new role on Jan. 1, but he will continue to work alongside Abby Powell, who decided after being the president of the museum since 2018, that it was time to turn the torch over to her fellow volunteer.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the E-RV, Winnebago’s First All-Electric Camper Van Concept

The electric revolution has finally made its way to the camping world. Motor home giant Winnebago unveiled the e-RV concept at the Florida RV SuperShow on Tuesday. The slick prototype features an all-electric powertrain from Lightning e Motors and can travel 125 miles on a single charge. The e-RV is the product of two years of development by the the brand’s Advanced Technology Group. The camper is based on the Ford Transit—as opposed to the increasingly ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter—but instead of a gasoline powertrain under its hood, you’ll find an all-electric drive unit. Winnebago offered scant details about the concept, but it...
CARS
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mor#Automobile#The Motor#Automotive Design#Vehicles#Rockies#Henry Ford Company#Cadillac Motor Company#Ford Motor Company#Dodge#Harley Davidson#The Indian Motorcycle Co#Dj
gizmochina.com

Damon Motors showcases its 170mph HyperFighter Colossus electric motorcycle

CES 2022, the premier consumer technology showcase event saw a lot of innovative offerings. Canadian company Damon Motors is not to be left out of the shindig as it showcased its new lineup of super-fast electric motorcycles called the HyperFighter Colossus line. Back in the summer of 2019, the company had unveiled the prototype of its first electric hypersport motorcycle. The hypersport electric bikes were priced at $40,000 but it is unlikely that the first units have been delivered to customers more than two years after.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Three-Armed Mechanical Timepieces

The Phantasos Triclops mechanical timepiece is an ultra-modern take on the humble watch that will provide wearers with a different way of telling time that also enhances their personal style aesthetic. The timepiece is constructed with a triple-hand design that will continuously rotate throughout the day to provide time readings in a different manner. This will thus combat against conventional alternatives with indicators and dials in favor of a far more artistic alternative.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
adafruit.com

Facebook Patented a Mechanical Eyeball

Is Facebook building an android from the eyes down? This new patent might be the first step. Via Gizmodo:. The filing for the “mechanical eyeball 100,” granted back in December, claims the metal orb is, “a robotic eye designed to resemble a [human] eye,” with two rotational axes that intersect at a center point. The design’s descriptions seem pretty sophisticated too, with parts meant to mimic the sclera, retina, and cornea of a human eye as well as the pupil and iris.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Motor Brakes

Spring-applied, power-off motor brakes from Teknic Inc. are simple solutions for OEM manufacturers to hold or stop an axis when power is removed. Brakes have NEMA-standard input/output mounting flanges. The front mount is compatible with Teknic’s integrated servos, standalone brushless servo motors, and stepper motors with or without encoders.
CARS
Eater

The Sav-Mor Sign Is Dead; Long Live the Sav-Mor Sign

Alas, the previously reported Assembly Row expansion of Sav-Mor Liquors actually means the closure of its longtime McGrath Highway location — and the death of McGrath Highway’s favorite letter board sign that at times has feuded with and at times flirted with the McDonald’s sign across the way. (The small discount liquor chain also posts funny signage at its Medford location.)
FOOD & DRINKS
ceoworld.biz

How mechanics imitate the nature

Humans have been blessed with the gift of rational thinking and the ability to make assumptions and conclusions. The observation did not only help us survive but also allowed us to evolve. Today we will see how people copied nature and how they have worked on their own ideas as well, creating a world where mechanics are admirable and take our breath away.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy