New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul compared children wearing face masks in schools due to coronavirus fears with wearing shoes. "My daughter had a meltdown about having to put sneakers on to go to kindergarten," the governor said Friday during a press conference after being asked about a timeline for removing mask mandates in schools. "She got used to wearing sneakers in school. They adapt better than adults do."

