Police arrested two suspects and seized three guns after serving a search warrant at a home in Renton on Friday afternoon. As a part of ongoing robbery and firearms-related investigations, police served a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Northeast 23rd St in Renton just after 1:00 p.m. Detectives learned the primary suspect in the warrant was in possession of firearms, which is prohibited because he is a convicted felon. He is also a person of interest in multiple armed robberies in King County.

RENTON, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO