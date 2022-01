This has been one of the worst starts to the year for growth stocks in a long time. Indeed, the end of 2021 was not exactly filled with optimism and hope as the Omicron variant raged, but growth investors were hoping for some respite from the end of year slump exacerbated by tax-loss harvesting. ChargePoint (CHPT) was already down substantially from its 52-week high, but just six trading days into the year and the stock is now down by 11.34%. This pain is mirrored by other EV charging stocks like Volta (VLTA) and Blink Charging (BLNK). In a space of months, optimism over the global decarbonization of transportation and the opportunities it presents to the companies building the infrastructure for this new world has turned into dread, capitulation, and fear.

