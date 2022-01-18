Carbon Concrete Fashion Accessories

Whether you're talking bowstrings, stabilizers, quivers or release aids, there's plenty of new bow accessories to check out this year. TruFire brings high-end, target-quality fit, function and features to a wrist release that is as comfortable in the woods as it is on the 3-D course. A precision-milled, internal, dual-sear system eliminates bow-weight stack and produces a crisp, clean feel. The trigger also features micro-adjustable tension and travel to offer personalized fit and function. The index-finger trigger is set with the push of a button, and the open-hook design makes connecting to your string loop fast and easy. The weight of the matte black finished release is intended to improve follow-through, while the adjustable body post provides more than an inch of length adjustment. TruFire outfits the new Exert with its tried-and-true buckle strap and the very useful Foldback feature that keeps the release out of the way but always at the ready. $179.99 | feradyne.com/trufire.
