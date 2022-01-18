ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Carbon Concrete Fashion Accessories

By Caitlyn Fernandez
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article22 Design Studio is releasing a new watch called the ‘Carbon Watch.’ The watch sports a chic and minimalistic unisex design that encompasses the beauty of...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Can fashion ever be truly sustainable?

The fashion industry is responsible for an estimated 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions and has the fifth largest carbon footprint of any industry, according to the World Economic Forum.Consumers are increasingly aware of the climate impact of clothes, particularly cheap fast fashion, and brands are making changes for the better.But is it enough? Will fashion houses ever stop feeding our voracious appetite for closets filled with throwaway garments?Why is fashion so bad for the environment?Every second a truckload of garments is going to landfill or incineration, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.A report by the United Nations Conference on...
ENVIRONMENT
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Bow Accessories for 2022

Whether you're talking bowstrings, stabilizers, quivers or release aids, there's plenty of new bow accessories to check out this year. TruFire brings high-end, target-quality fit, function and features to a wrist release that is as comfortable in the woods as it is on the 3-D course. A precision-milled, internal, dual-sear system eliminates bow-weight stack and produces a crisp, clean feel. The trigger also features micro-adjustable tension and travel to offer personalized fit and function. The index-finger trigger is set with the push of a button, and the open-hook design makes connecting to your string loop fast and easy. The weight of the matte black finished release is intended to improve follow-through, while the adjustable body post provides more than an inch of length adjustment. TruFire outfits the new Exert with its tried-and-true buckle strap and the very useful Foldback feature that keeps the release out of the way but always at the ready. $179.99 | feradyne.com/trufire.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Winter Accessories

There is a staggering amount of plastic waste that is entering landfills every year, which is being combated against with products like KOMBI's Sustainable Collection of winter accessories. KOMBI's Sustainable Collection creates high-performance Winter accessories for the entire family out of recycled plastic bottles from the shell to the lining and even the insulation. The proudly Canadian brand now offers a range of gloves, liners, and mitts for children and adults that are made from recycled materials and fabrics.
ENVIRONMENT
tctmagazine.com

The NMIS teams up with designer brand ROCIO to create sustainable fashion accessories using 3D printing

A reinvented ROCIO handbag is due to debut at Paris Fashion Week in March after a research and development project with the Renfrewshire based research centre, operated by University of Strathclyde. ROCIO, an environmentally sustainable fashion brand founded in Scotland, is renowned for their handbags that have interested many people...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Accessories#Design Studio#Industrial Design#The Carbon Watch#The Carbon Marketplace
TrendHunter.com

Happiness Reminder Accessories

Consumers can make themselves and others happy with the 'Joy Is In Us Scarf.' The stunning scarf is handmade in India from cotton and comes in two sizes for consumers to choose from. The intricate design of the scarf features abstract shapes and patterns in various colorful hues that are...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Unusual Fireplace Accessories

The ‘Color-Changing Fireplace Color Cones’ add a little bit of magic and fun on those cold winter days and nights. The pinecones have a whimsical snow-dusted look, making them minimalistic yet chic. The pine cones will change the flame from their original warm orange color to brilliant blues...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Seafarer Seahorse-Inspired Timepieces

The Vertigo Hippocampus watch is a charming, sea-inspired accessory that aims to provide wearers with access to a premium timepiece that doesn't skimp when it comes to style or performance, but with a decidedly affordable price point. The watch is inspired by the lucky charm of the sea -- the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Minimalistic Luxury Watches

The 'UNIMATIC S-Series' is the newest collection from the luxury timepiece manufacturer. The S-Series contains four watches that are each focused on ultra-chic minimalism. With monochrome colors and near-blank dials, these watches are perfect for the modern minimalist. The four watches share a similar design choice. The dial features a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Transformative Styling Products

The Wash Day Delight collection from Carol's Daughter is expanding to include four new products with formulas that change state as they are used. There's the Wash Day Delight Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Aloe, the Gel-To-Foam Styler with Aloe, the Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Rose Water, and the Gel-To-Foam Styler with Rose Water. Designed to reduce styling times on wash day, these products help to cleanse, define and moisturize all textures and hair types.
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Canadian Outwear Brands

Wuxly, the Canadian luxury winter apparel brand, recently announced that it has officially become B Corporation certified. Upon becoming a B Corp, Wuxly will manage and monitor the impact of its business on its workers, community, and the environment with the same rigor as it does its profits. The brand joined over 2,000 other corporations, including fellow brands such as The Body SHop, KOTN, and Frank and Oak, in the fight for environmental stewardship.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Military-Inspired Streetwear Bags

HUMAN MADE, a Japanese fashion label founded by NIGO, has announced the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2022 'MILITARY BAG' collection. The rather concise capsule consists of six new carrying styles all offered in bold colorways. Highlighting the collection is HUMAN MADE's signature tote, the HELMET BAG, which features a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Dramatic Genderless Fragrances

Genderless fragrances that range from smoky and sweet to juicy can be found in Snif's newest fragrance bundle kit, which shares a trio of full-sized bottles and three sample vials for traveling, taking on the go or sharing. The Collection 3 Fragrance Bundle Kit contains Burning Bridges, Natural Talent and Show Pony, three dramatic scents that are non-toxic, luxurious and affordable.
MAKEUP
ArchDaily

Concrete Recycling Is Already a Reality

Much has been said about circularity in the construction industry. Inspired by nature, the circular economy works in a continuous process of production, resorption and recycling, self-managing and naturally regulating itself, where waste can turn into supplies for the production of new products. It is a very interesting concept, but it faces some practical difficulties in everyday life, whether in the demolition / disassembly process, or in the correct disposal of materials and waste; but mostly due to the lack of technologies available to recycle or give new use to construction materials. About 40% of all waste generated on Planet Earth comes from civil construction, and a good part of it could be recycled. Concrete is an especially important material because of its large carbon footprint in production, its ubiquity and massive use, and also because of the difficulty of recycling or reusing it.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 4

Ties and accessories for your littles

Rachel Smith from Boon Ties is in the studio with the most adorable models and accessories. She has matching ties for men and boys with matching bows for the little girls. Boon Ties makes dressing up easy and stylish. Smith explained the struggle she faced with her oldest son trying...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Confectionary Tiger-Inspired Capusles

Superfina, the popular American confectionary brand, recently announced the launch of a limited-edition Lunar New Year collection. The capsule pays homage to the Year of the Tiger with commemorative designs in red and gold. The range also includes lucky 'Red Envelopes' to give "the gift of good fortune" and attract prosperity in the year ahead.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 2,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings, then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too  far from reach, the retailer marks down over 2,000 styles in a low-key designer clearance sale. So you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Tri-Tonal Italian Hiking Boots

The Diemme x JCrew Roccia Vet Boots are a collaboration footwear style created in partnership between the two brands to provide avid outdoor enthusiasts with a way to easily handle virtually any terrain. The boots maintain a rugged construction that is handmade in northeastern Italy with different materials, depending on the color option. This includes Cordura nylon on the Hightower Grey, while the Katahdin Brown option puts a nubuck leather upper in the spotlight.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Commuter Backpacks

Able Carry, a Hong Kong company that specializes in minimalist and versatile backpacks, has launched a consummate commuter backpack in the form of the Daily Backpack, which is designed to withstand anything the urban environment or your travels might throw at you. This 20L backpack has a main compartment that...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Odor-Absorbing Garbage Bags

Simplehuman, the performance-driven home goods innovation brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new simplehuman Odorsorb Liners. As its name suggests, the new product naturally eliminates bad smells. This is achieved through a carbon-infused liner that naturally absorbs and neutralizes odor molecules, trapping them inside. The simplehuman...
djmag.com

Disclosure and MasterSounds collab on new accessories

Dance music duo Disclosure has teamed up with UK audiophile hardware company MasterSounds to create some new branded vinyl accessories. The new kit includes MasterSounds famed vinyl weights featuring the Disclosure faces logo and some new slipmats with the same recognisable Disclosure branding. The weights are used to both stabilise...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy