ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Stylish In A Denim Jacket While Out Solo In NYC

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TF5MI_0doi1UBE00
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Three months ahead of her 16th birthday, Suri Cruise was photographed on a solo NYC outing, and she looked as grown up and stylish as ever in her jean jacket and pants combo!

Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up right before our eyes, and she looked like quite the typical teenager while out and about in New York City on Jan. 17. For her solo outing, Suri rocked brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side. She paired the pants with a jean jacket, which had brown detailing to match the pants. Her look was complete with tan boots, and her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. The teenager also wore a black face mask amidst the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTo2h_0doi1UBE00
Suri Cruise out and about in New York City. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

While we often see Suri photographed with her mom, Katie Holmes, in the Big Apple, she’s been seen on a lot more solo outings these days. Now that Suri is well into her teen years, it looks like she’s able to navigate Manhattan on her own. In recent years, we’ve seen Suri out and about in a number of stylish looks, as she’s continued to develop her own sense of fashion. Most recently, she was photographed out with a friend in November, wearing a pair of flared jeans.

Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Very little is known about Suri’s relationship with Tom, but she’s definitely close with her famous mom, who she lives with in NYC. Below, Katie and Suri can be seen in matching puffer jackets while out in Feb. 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpE1D_0doi1UBE00
Suri Cruise out and about with mom Katie Holmes. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)

In addition to Suri, Tom also shares two children with another ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The exes adopted their children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage, which lasted form 1990 until 2001. Since splitting from Katie, Tom has been very private about his personal life, and keeps his relationship with his children out of the public eye.

Comments / 35

Kathleen Tye
2d ago

Jacket looks way to big and sloppy! Quit trying to tell us how stylish these people are.

Reply
18
Love MO
3d ago

Paparazzi needs to stop when it comes to underage children of celebrities.

Reply(1)
19
user from Ca.
3d ago

no way should she be out alone in N.Y..trail a bodyguard young lady...

Reply(3)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a casual day out with their kids around Studio City on Jan. 8. Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, were spotted out with their two kids: 7-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 5-year-old son Dimitri. Each parent sweetly held hands with one of the little ones — Ashton with Wyatt and Mila with Dimitri — as they made their way across a tree lined street on Friday, Jan. 7 in Studio City, California. The pair could have been attending a birthday party, as Wyatt held onto a black bag adorned with rainbow colored hearts that looked like party favor.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Reflects On 2021: ‘A Lovely Year’

Despite some drama, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter ended 2021 on a positive note. The teen shared a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami Sheen is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. The 17-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards capped off the year by sharing a montage to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 3) of photos and videos from 2021. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Gives ’70s Inspo a Rugged Twist in Flared Pants With Combat Boots

Suri Cruise shows everyone how to wear the flared-leg trend. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted while out and about shopping in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Cruise donned a denim jacket that featured a brown vertical stripe throughout that helped create a contrast. On the bottom half, she wore a pair of brown pants that incorporated pink stripes of fabric accented with flared legs and a quilted pattern print. She accessorized with a white tote bag and a black mask. When it came down to the shoes, Cruise slipped her feet into a pair of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Connor Cruise
Person
Suri Cruise
Person
Katie Holmes
Footwear News

Megan Fox Gets Romantic With Machine Gun Kelly in Knit Crop Top, Leopard Coat and Comfy Sneakers in Italy

Megan Fox showed off her casual side on a romantic trip to Lake Como in Italy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. While strolling through town and taking a boat ride, Fox wore a knit set by Edikted. The pair consisted of a beige collared crop top and matching trousers, which both featured a ribbed knit texture. The “Till Death” actress’ look was layered with a furry green and blue leopard-print coat, complete with a matching bucket hat. Her outfit was finished with several rings, including her now-viral engagement ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Winter and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. If you pay any attention to TikTok, then you’ll know that skinny jeans are over. Super baggy styles have been dominating the past few seasons, and we’re feeling the mid-’90s comfortable style that has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gives a Lesson in Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Wash Jacket & Trousers

Zaya Wade proves that denim will always be in style. The socialite, whose father is NBA star Dwyane Wade and stepmother is Gabrielle Union, posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a dazzling, coordinated outfit. For the ensemble, Wade opted for a complete acid-wash denim getup from Ganni that featured a cropped jacket with an oversized lapel and three jumbo buttons that gave the piece a uniform appearance. The pants had flared legs for a modern yet vintage feel. She accessorized with a dainty silver ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Jackets
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 13, Rocks Overalls For Lunch Date With Mom & Brother Max

J.Lo rocked her Sunday best with a front slit white skirt and sky high booties as she headed into the Hotel Bel-Air for lunch with her twins. Emme Muniz, 13, is owning cool girl style these days. Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter once again showed her love for all things ’90s as she stepped out in a pair of loose fitting dark denim overalls on Monday, Jan. 17. She was headed with her mom, 52, into the famed Hotel Bel-Air for lunch, along with her twin brother Max, also 13.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani’s Sons Look Identical To Dad Gavin Rossdale In Holiday Pic With Their Father

The Bush singer rang in the New Year with the help of his three sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, whom he shares with Gwen Stefani. There’s no one better to celebrate New Year’s with than your family! Gavin Rossdale, 56, celebrated the start of 2022 with his three sons by his side. The Bush singer and guitarist took to his Instagram on Saturday January 1 to share a special New Year’s Day message, plus photos with his three boys Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The rocker, who shares the boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, looked extra happy to be spending the holiday time with his kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin’s Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Zoie & Beatrix

Jodie Sweetin, 39, has her own full house with daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11. Learn all about the girls Jodie said she’s ‘lucky’ to be a mom to. When Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with her fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, he’ll gain more than just a blushing bride. Jodie has her own full house with teenage daughters Zoie Herpin, 13, and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle, 11. Though the girls are half-sisters, the pair share Jodie’s bright smile, and even her talent in front of the camera! Learn all about the daughters Jodie called “strong, smart, independent and fierce,” here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy