Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 23-29:

Jan. 23: Actor Chita Rivera is 89. Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 79. Actor Gil Gerard is 79. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 74. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 72. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 69. Singer Anita Baker is 64. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 63. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 61. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 60. Actor Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actor Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 58. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 51. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 48. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 48. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 47. Actor Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 42.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 86. Singer Ray Stevens is 83. Singer Aaron Neville is 81. Singer Neil Diamond is 81. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 76. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 68. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 64. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 61. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 59. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 55. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 52. Actor Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ″She’s All That”) is 52. Actor Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Family Law”) is 51. Singer Beth Hart is 50. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 44. Actor Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 43. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 43. Actor Carrie Coon (“Leftovers”) is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 40. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 38. Actor Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 36.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 90. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 77. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 66. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 65. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 56. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 53. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 51. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 51. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 50. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 48. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 47. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 43. Singer Alicia Keys is 42. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 26. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 15.

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 87. Actor Scott Glenn is 83. Singer Jean Knight is 79. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 75. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 74. Actor David Strathairn is 73. Musician Lucinda Williams is 69. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 64. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 64. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 63. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 59. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 59. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 58. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 55. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 52. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 50. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 49. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 48. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 46. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 44. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 41. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 39.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 82. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 78. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 76. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 67. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 64. TV host Keith Olbermann is 63. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 61. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 57. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 54. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 53. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 53. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 50. Country singer Kevin Denney is 44. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 36. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 26.

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 87. Actor Alan Alda is 86. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 80. Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 77. Actor Barbi Benton is 72. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 63. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 63. Singer Sam Phillips is 60. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 59. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 57. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 55. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 54. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 54. Rapper Rakim is 54. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 53. Humorist Mo Rocca is 53. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 52. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 51. Singer Monifah is 50. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 50. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 49. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 47. Rapper Rick Ross is 45. Singer Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 45. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 43. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 43. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 42. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 42. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 41. Rapper J. Cole is 37. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 34. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 24.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. Singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 69. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 65. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 64. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 63. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 61. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 58. Director-actor Ed Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 47. Actor Sara Gilbert is 47. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 47. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 45. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 43. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 43. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 42. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 41. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 39.