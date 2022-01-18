ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nourishing Body Care Products

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaturium is expanding into the body care realm with two new affordable products. The active skincare line includes the Glow Getter Multi-Oil and the Perfector Salicylic Acid...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Odor-Absorbing Garbage Bags

Simplehuman, the performance-driven home goods innovation brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new simplehuman Odorsorb Liners. As its name suggests, the new product naturally eliminates bad smells. This is achieved through a carbon-infused liner that naturally absorbs and neutralizes odor molecules, trapping them inside. The simplehuman...
marthastewart.com

Five Signs a Skin Care Product Isn't Working for You

Does your skin feel irritated? If the answer is yes, figuring out which product led to your complexion's distress can be a confusing process. "Once our barrier has been affected, until our skin heals, mostly anything we put on will feel irritating," says Dr. Anna Karp, a dermatologist and Bio-Oil partner. The easiest way to get to the root of the issue is by simplifying your routine for the time being. "You can go down to a basic mineral sunscreen on your face in the morning and a gentle moisturizer at night before slowly adding your products back in," she adds. "One way to see if you have an allergy to a product is to do an at home patch test; I recommend putting a little bit of the product on your inner forearm for 24 hours and seeing if a reaction develops." If you notice a flare up, then you likely have developed an allergy. Here, experts share several signs that indicate that a formula isn't working—and walk us through product cessation and healing in the aftermath.
SKIN CARE
tribeza.com

Clean Skincare Founders Share the Nourishing Benefits of Natural Ingredients

When most of us were growing up, we had to rely on beauty magazines to learn about skincare. Forget about TikTok or YouTube tutorials, let alone learning more about the ingredients that went into your favorite cosmetic or face wash. Nowadays, everyone is much more aware and informed about what they’re putting inside their body as well as on top of it, which is why “clean” or natural skincare is having such a moment. And, while the United States skincare and beauty industry is far behind its European counterparts, several local companies are hoping to spread awareness of natural ingredients and the gorgeous results they produce.
AUSTIN, TX
wmagazine.com

Every Product You Need for a Nourishing Winter Beauty Routine

Nailing down the right beauty routine in any season can be a challenge, but it’s especially hard in the winter. Your skin feels drier, your hair seems to be taking on a life of its own, and all of a sudden the makeup colors that perfectly complemented your summer glow just look... off. But fear not, because we’ve done extensive research on all the products you need to make you feel and look like your best self, even when the temperature dips into the single digits and your wardrobe consists of multiple layers of knits. From perennial favorites like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Aesop’s Hand Balm to newer products such as the Omorovicza Blue Diamond Supercream and Typology Tinted Serum, we have your essential skin, body and haircare routines covered.
SKIN CARE
roundupweb.com

Changing Up Your Body Care Routine For The Season

(BPT) - When it comes to the changing seasons and onset of fall, we often think of breaking out our boots and sweaters rather than changing up our lotions and potions and prioritizing our overall wellness. There are facets of our overall well-being that can be quick to take care of and, with a little daily maintenance, can create long-lasting positive effects through the fall and winter months that most of us find most dreary. Many would be surprised to know that the easiest of all routine changes that can impact overall wellness is how we take care of our skin.
SKIN CARE
homecrux.com

Coway Smart Care Air Mattress Adjusts to Body Posture for Better Sleep

South Korean company Coway has unveiled a number of home appliance innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The most intriguing product is the “Smart Care Air Mattress that can help people get a better night’s sleep. This smart mattress detects the user’s body pressure and sleeping...
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

The Best Fair Trade Grooming Products for Ethical Self-Care

When shopping for the perfect men’s grooming products for your self-care regimen, there is a range of desirable product attributes you might look for — vegan, organic, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic to name a few. Many guys are also interested in the ethical and sustainable production of grooming products, so they want to find Fair Trade-Certified grooming products.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Nourishing Skincare Candles

The Lyda Beauty SKN Butter Candle is made with a blend of exotic butters that are beneficial for delivering deep moisture retention and protective properties. Cupuaçu butter and Kokum butter are some of the key ingredients in the handcrafted skincare candles, which were developed with the intention of supporting mindful self-care rituals. The candles to nourish the mind, body and spirit are vegan and cruelty-free, and the nutrient-dense formula is non-greasy, non-sticky and won't clog pores.
SKIN CARE
Benzinga

Hims & Hers Launches Hair Care Products At Select Walmart Locations

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) reported the availability of hair care solutions at select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) retail locations nationwide and on Walmart.com starting this weekend. "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known, household name such as Walmart as a continuation of our strategy to...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Repairing Hair Care Lines

L'Oréal Professionnel recently unveiled its new Absolut Repair collection to nourish the hair. The beauty and cosmetics brand wants to help customers repair dry and damaged hair, especially during the coldest winter months. The Serie Expert Absolut Repair range is infused with gold quinoa protein and offers a full professional hair care routine to restructure and resurface damaged and dry hair.
HAIR CARE
beautypackaging.com

Model Iskra Lawrence Launches Body Care Brand Saltair

Model, influencer and entrepreneur Iskra Lawrence has launched a new body care brand, Saltair. The skincare-inspired body care brand is designed for daily movement, awakening the skin and senses by way of exotic botanicals and skin-loving, advanced ingredients. Saltair is launching with Serum Body Cleansers followed by Moisturizing Body Lotions...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Transformative Styling Products

The Wash Day Delight collection from Carol's Daughter is expanding to include four new products with formulas that change state as they are used. There's the Wash Day Delight Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Aloe, the Gel-To-Foam Styler with Aloe, the Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Rose Water, and the Gel-To-Foam Styler with Rose Water. Designed to reduce styling times on wash day, these products help to cleanse, define and moisturize all textures and hair types.
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Foam-Free Jelly Cleansers

GOOPGLOW's Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser is a foam-free skincare formula that delivers a dose of ingredients that's incredibly supportive to the skin, especially during the dry winter months. The rich formula shares the benefits of nourishing ingredients like Australian Kakadu plum, sugarcane-derived squalane and Arctic cloudberry, which is packed with omega-3s and omega-6s, plus Vitamins C and E.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Effective Moisturizing Serums

Beauty brand AHAVA's Hyaluronic Acid Serum boasts a transparent silky texture with its high-impact formula that promises to "upsurge the skin's moisture." The skincare product includes a range of powerhouse ingredients that are sure to deliver optimal results. The Osmoter, for instance, is AHAVA's innovative signature blend of potent minerals...
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

How To Create An Irresistible Body Care Ritual, With One Surprising Ingredient

These days, as women, it seems like we do it all. From advancing our careers to running a family to staying on top of our own well-being (perhaps all of the above), every day presents a new todo list as we endeavor to live our very best lives. But how often do we hit pause to nourish our whole body? Does moisturizing with a luxurious oil or lotion ever make the list?
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

10-Second Hair Rinses

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is a 10-second rinse-out treatment that focuses on delivering high shine. The silicone-free formula creates smooth, tangle-free and ultra-reflective weightless layers called lamellas, and it is useful anytime hair feels dry or looks dull. The instant hair treatment promises a "mirror-like shine"...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Slim Desk-Mounted Heaters

The Under the Desk Flat Panel Heater is an appliance for the home or office that will work to provide users with the ability to maintain their comfort in the winter months when spending extended periods working at their desk. The heater features a slimly designed construction that is intended to be mounted underneath a workstation to provide targeted heating. The unit is capable of being screwed into place or will utilize a series of magnets to keep it in place.
ELECTRONICS

