World needs to invest $3 trln-plus in renewables in 10 years -UAE minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The world needs to invest at least $3 trillion in renewable energy in the next 10 years, state news agency WAM quoted United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber as saying on Tuesday in Dubai.

The minister, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive, added that the UAE remains committed to providing reliable supplies of oil and gas with less carbon emissions.

The minister was attending a session at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Lilian Wagdy Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance rises to 122% in December, sources say

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to about 122% in December, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output. The December figure compares with 117% in November. The International Energy Agency said this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Qatar signs agreement to ensure gas supply to Gaza power plant

CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar will establish an escrow account with both Gaza's electricity and electricity distribution companies to cover the costs of gas supply and generating electricity through Gaza's only power plant, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Under the agreement, the Qatari committee...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar s oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders.In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said the company was using all the tools at its disposal to stop funding the junta that took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts in February 2021, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.Since the takeover, the military has moved against dissent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UAE aims to capture 25% of hydrogen market share - minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the Gulf country is aiming to capture around a quarter of the global hydrogen market with hydrogen produced both by electrolysis and from natural gas. Mazrouei added that as part of the country’s hydrogen roadmap, it is currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UAE's Masdar ambitions 100 GW of renewable energy capacity - Jaber

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company Masdar has the ambition to increase to 100 gigawatts the capacity of projects it is developing globally, UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday in Dubai. Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has invested in wind and solar projects in...
INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in Renewable Energy

A wind power technician works on an offshore turbine. Photo credit: Monty Rakusen / Image Source / Getty Images. The future of the American energy sector isn’t a coal miner with soot on their nose. It’s a wind turbine technician hoisted hundreds of feet above ocean waves, greasing rotor blades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Blackstone to invest $3bn in Invenergy Renewables Holdings

CDPQ and Invenergy will retain a majority stake in the company, while Invenergy will continue to serve as its managing member. US-based alternative investment management company Blackstone is set to invest around $3bn in renewable energy developer Invenergy Renewables Holdings. Funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have signed a definitive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe have assets. Below are four charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could be felt...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sri Lanka settles sovereign bond payment as reserves dwindle

Sri Lanka has paid $500 million due on sovereign bonds from its badly depleted foreign reserves despite calls by experts to defer the payment and use the sum to import essential foods and medicine. The Indian ocean island nation is in its worst crisis in decades, with people facing shortages of essentials like milk powder, cooking gas and kerosene. Television reports show people in long lines waiting to buy propane, sometimes with fights breaking out. Including the latest payment, Sri Lanka has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion in 2022, including repayment of another bond worth $1 billion in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile assets sidestep broader losses on moderate Cabinet pick

* Chile's peso, stocks buck global rout * Brazil's real slips; Lula seen leading in polls * Russian assets rise after high-level Moscow-Washington talks (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chilean markets rallied on Friday as newly elected President Gabriel Boric picked a seemingly moderate head for the finance ministry, while Brazil's real fell as presidential election polls showed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading. Chile's peso rose 0.6% to hit over two-month highs and moving below the 800-a-dollar mark, while stocks jumped 3.5%, bucking a global sell-off and reaching a two-month high. The peso also outpaced its regional peers this week with a 2.6% gain. Boric named central bank head Mario Marcel as the finance minister, while other picks for his first cabinet were also seen as moderate, reassuring investors that no major policy changes were in store. "We believe that Mario Marcel's appointment as future minister of finance is definitely good news, as Marcel is someone with a high credibility who has supported the two pillars of Chile's macroeconomic framework: the independence of the central bank, and the structural fiscal rule," said strategists at Citigroup. Chile's dollar bonds ticked up with the October 2042 bond moving away from their lowest since April 2020. Chile's peso is seen ending over 2% higher for the week in its fourth straight week in the black. Political news was in focus in Brazil as well. While neither men has formally declared his candidacy, former Lula was leading in polls over his far-right rival, President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's real fell up to 1% before retracing losses, with Friday also being the deadline for Bolsonaro to pass the 2022 budget. Lula drew praise from some investors as he again suggested he could name moderate Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, but analysts say his return could worsen Brazil's budget deficit. Brazil's weakened economy is in danger of sinking deeper into recession this year as anxiety over elections and as steep interest rate rises - by 725 basis points last year - continue to hurt growth, a Reuters poll showed. Brazil stocks fell 0.2%, while Mexican stocks sank 1.9%, the most among their Latin American peers, as broader stock markets were slammed by concerns over tightening monetary policy in the developed world. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble pulled away from 77 versus the dollar, stocks pared some losses and dollar bonds extended gains following high-level talks between Moscow and Washington to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine. The talks were described as frank and useful by Washington. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1244.90 -0.86 MSCI LatAm 2227.89 -0.95 Brazil Bovespa 108866.06 -0.22 Mexico IPC 51499.93 -1.92 Chile IPSA 4643.34 3.49 Argentina MerVal 83784.45 -1.576 Colombia COLCAP 1529.93 -1.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4570 -0.75 Mexico peso 20.4490 0.39 Chile peso 797.42 0.57 Colombia peso 3952.44 0.47 Peru sol 3.831 -0.15 Argentina peso 104.3400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

