Temperatures mild today, cold front moves in tonight

Today: A disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico has moved in, bringing light showers and drizzle. Most of the showers have happened down near the coast, where it is above freezing, with no frozen precipitation sticking. Some showers have happened farther north but not much has fallen north of the I-10/12 corridor. Freezing drizzle may have occurred at one point or another, briefly, but likely melted shortly after falling. Elevated surfaces will be the real concern his morning. Bridges and overpasses that are wet could develop a thin layer of ice and cause issues this morning, so we’ll have to watch it closely. This afternoon no rain is expected with cloudy skies sticking around and highs barely reaching 40 degrees. Clouds will clear in the evening allowing overnight lows to dip into the mid-20s. This will be a hard freeze. Remember to cover your plants, bring the pets inside and protect your pipes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO