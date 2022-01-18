ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures mild today, cold front moves in tonight

By Info Wyandotte
wyandottedaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be the mildest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 54 before a cold front moves in tonight. A strong cold front will move into the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Gusty winds of 25...

www.wyandottedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#Wind Chill
brproud.com

Bitter cold today into the weekend with a hard freeze tonight

Today: A disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico has moved in, bringing light showers and drizzle. Most of the showers have happened down near the coast, where it is above freezing, with no frozen precipitation sticking. Some showers have happened farther north but not much has fallen north of the I-10/12 corridor. Freezing drizzle may have occurred at one point or another, briefly, but likely melted shortly after falling. Elevated surfaces will be the real concern his morning. Bridges and overpasses that are wet could develop a thin layer of ice and cause issues this morning, so we’ll have to watch it closely. This afternoon no rain is expected with cloudy skies sticking around and highs barely reaching 40 degrees. Clouds will clear in the evening allowing overnight lows to dip into the mid-20s. This will be a hard freeze. Remember to cover your plants, bring the pets inside and protect your pipes.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Cold today and then very cold tonight

Rain continues to move across the area Friday morning with some freezing rain and sleet mixed in at times to the west and northwest. This moisture will continue moving through during the morning and then move out before noon. The precipitation is light enough where we are seeing the freezing rain that roads should mostly remain ok, with a glaze possible on elevated surfaces.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Another Cold Day Today, Snow Likely Later Tonight -Derek Sibley

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning for most of the Coulee Region. Wind chills as low as -35F are expected. Dress warm, limit time outdoors, and don’t forget about pets. Wind chills this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Dangerous wind chills this morning

Dangerous wind chills are in the forecast for this morning, according to the National Weather Service. The wind chill was minus 1 at 9 a.m. Friday, and the temperature was 9, the weather service said. Today’s high could reach 28. There also will be a southerly wind of 7 to 9 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
news4sanantonio.com

Freezing temperatures as cold front blankets area

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service cancelled the Winter Weather Advisory early Friday morning for the San Antonio area. Most roads this morning are dry. It is cold too, but not as bad as Thursday. We're starting off with plenty of cloud cover, but for this afternoon it turns partly to mostly sunny and milder, pushing 50 degrees. Another night down into the mid - upper 20s tonight then milder for the weekend (but still colder than normal).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers, Keep Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy