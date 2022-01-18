ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Writing 'Spencer' as a non-biopic? A foolish choice perhaps, but one that worked

By Steven Knight
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j3IF_0doi0WuT00

I got a message that Pablo Larraín was in London and wanted to meet. You don’t think too long and hard about such an invitation and we were having breakfast in the Covent Garden Hotel within a few days. Something about that hotel chain, which includes the Soho Hotel, works for me. My first meeting to discuss "Locke" was in the Soho. My first meeting to discuss "Peaky Blinders" was in the Covent Garden. I consider both projects successful and I’m superstitious. I touch wood instead of going to the doctor. I thought meeting at the Covent Garden was a good start.

Even better, Pablo is cool and is a genius. He is also serious and mostly right about things, whereas I am light-hearted and often wrong. He said he wanted to make a very different kind of movie about Diana. I said, "Oh, OK," denoting uncertainty. Then I thought, "Wait a minute, I remember something."

On the day of Diana’s funeral, I was working in Canada and watched the early-morning coverage as the funeral cortege emerged from behind dark gates. The whole event was a testament to how the British establishment has an inexplicable ability to find your soul through pageant. I heard British people sobbing and wailing, something they never did. I found myself getting emotional in the hotel room, late for a first day of something.

I never explained to myself what it was that happened with Diana. How did she have that connection to people? So you have an unanswered question and Pablo Larraín across the table and breakfast is over already and you’ve said you will do it. So now what?

All the things one shouldn’t do were pretty obvious to myself and to Pablo. You can’t tell a life story by telling the story of a life because a life gives you too much to do and also insists on the way you do it. We knew we didn’t want to approach our story as a traditional biopic.

Pablo has described his vision as “an upside-down fairy tale,” which became our blueprint. I like it when the thing you are doing is restricted in terms of time and space. People seem to think it makes your work more difficult but the secret is that it makes your life as a writer easier. There are so many things you can’t do, so many places you can’t go, so you concentrate on what is in front of you.

This freedom allowed for creative nuance to tell a story rooted in the Diana we all imagined we knew. More important, we wanted to turn the biopic inside out to explore what might have been her inner psychological and emotional life.

I managed to track down some people who knew Diana and, more crucially, who worked for her. The idea of setting this at Christmas came before I found out about a particular Christmas that was actually perfect for our purpose. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day are your three acts, but one particular Christmas also involved a crucial decision being made. Sometimes you get lucky.

The staff told me first-hand stories and there is nothing finer than to let the madness and strangeness of reality onto the page. Everyone’s life, everyone’s family, everyone’s festive celebrations are touched by wild idiosyncrasies, and I was handed some in whole chunks. I had the stepping stones and now had to jump from one to the other, while incorporating our blueprint of exploring Diana's inner world.

This was a project that wouldn't leave me alone. At night, my head like a beehive on the pillow. Maybe that's how her head was sometimes.

My writing technique is not a technique, it is more like watching your fingers go. I tend not to plan scenes or sequences too much and hope that what comes during the process makes some kind of sense.

When you turn this kind of thing in, you don’t know if anyone will like it. You get an idea if it’s any good from the first noise someone makes when you ask if they’ve read it. One noise means "it’s awful," another means "it’s salvageable," another means "it works." I can’t spell those noises but I know them intimately.

Pablo made the third noise, which was a relief. The smart, smart people began to gather and when it couldn’t get any better we heard about Kristen Stewart.

It is a bit like an engine firing. This thing is starting. The whole endeavor was risky because of who Diana was and what has happened since, but it didn’t feel risky with so many grownups now taking part. Kristen went on a long journey and came back with our Diana.

My part of the process was solitary and dull to look at. The script was now in the hands of the conjurers, the magicians, the scientists and that is what people want to hear about.

But the pandemic was happening, the movie was moved to Germany and the set was closed. I watched rushes every day, and you writers will understand the leap you get in your heart when the words come home to your screen intact and unaltered, except now they are glittering and funny and perfectly expressed. Rushes can tell lies but you get a feeling quite early on. It’s going to be OK. The Times in the east and The Times in the west might speak kindly this time. And mostly they did.

Looking back, it could have been a disastrous decision to say yes over breakfast in the Covent Garden Hotel. I didn’t really think it through. But after watching the movie and seeing all the gorgeous work of everyone involved, I believe it was a correct foolish decision.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
djmag.com

‘90s London club photographer Ewan Spencer compiles work in new book

A new book of '90s London club photos will be published later this year. The forthcoming book, While You Were Sleeping 1998-2000, is the latest project from photographer Ewen Spencer, who took photographs for club culture magazine Sleazenation in the '90s. In total, the book compiles 111 images of London's diverse nightlife landscape between 1998 and 2000.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Screendaily

Steven Knight on writing ‘Spencer’: “I wanted a happy ending”

“I didn’t want it to be unsympathetic to the royal family,” says Spencer screenwriter Steven Knight. “I’m not anti-royal. I’m very sympathetic to them. This was a really interesting situation for a human being to be in. Usually, you get an ordinary situation and throw an extraordinary person into it. This is an extraordinary situation, and you throw a very ordinary person into it and see what happens.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Be Skipping the Oscars Over a Serious Dislike of Diana Biopic Spencer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Awards season is finally upon us, which means movies that hit the big screen (but ones we likely streamed at home) are racking up statuettes all in the hopes of Oscar glory this March. Among those gaining major awards attention is Spencer, the introspective film about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart as the late royal. As the Oscars approach, there was some speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might attend the 2022 ceremony. But due to Harry’s reported reaction to Spencer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not make an appearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

Oscars: How Kristen Stewart Could Still Win Best Actress for ‘Spencer’

Can Kristen Stewart still win best actress for “Spencer” at the Oscars? That’s the burning question following her shocking snub by the Screen Actors Guild. For her portrayal as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s fable about the tragic royal, the 31-year old actor has led the tally in critics’ prizes. On the circuit, since “Spencer” debuted at the Venice Film Festival in late summer, she catapulted to the forefront of the best actress race after rave reviews. However, being the front-runner for so long can have its downside. Just ask people like Glenn Close of “The Wife” (2017) or the producing...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

It’s Official: A New Basquiat Biopic Is in the Works

The storied rise and fall of Jean-Michel Basquiat is headed for a new rendering on the silver screen, according to Variety. Under the title Samo Lives (citing the mantle that Basquiat used as a mysterious graffiti tag on the streets of New York), the biopic is being developed and financed by Endeavor Content and director Julius Onah, whose credits include 2015’s The Girl Is in Trouble (a name-making debut produced by Spike Lee), 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox (produced by J. J. Abrams), and 2019’s Luce. That most recent film starred Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth—as well as Kelvin Harrison Jr., who has signed on to rejoin Onah...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

An Audrey Hepburn Biopic Starring Rooney Mara Is in the Works

A biopic on Audrey Hepburn is currently in development at Apple Studios, and Rooney Mara is set to star in it. According to Variety, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — who directed Call Me by Your Name — will helm the project and Mara will produce it, with Michael Mitnick writing the script. Plot details have yet to be revealed at this time, but the film will likely celebrate the Belgium-born British actor's most iconic roles in movies such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, My Fair Lady, Wait Until Dark, Roman Holiday, and Sabrina.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Pablo Larraín
Deadline

Johnny Depp To Star As French King Louis XV In Feature Directed By Maiwenn

Johnny Depp is set to portray French king Louis XV in an untitled historical drama set to co-star Maiwenn (Polisse), who is also helming the project, according to numerous reports in French press. Miawenn will play a mistress of the king, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. Further plot details are being kept under wraps. French magazine Closer, which broke the news, reports that filming will take place from July 8 in Paris, including some scenes shot at the famous palace of Versailles. Louis XV, known as Louis the Beloved, recorded the second longest reign in French history,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Poldark’ Producer Karen Thrussell Joins ‘A Very British Scandal’ Outfit Blueprint Television

Karen Thrussell has joined “A Very British Scandal” producer Blueprint Television as head of television. She will oversee the development and production of all series. Thrussell replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who now runs Happy Prince, a new drama label under ITV Studios. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she executive produced five seasons of BAFTA winning series “Poldark” and the Sarah Phelps Agatha Christie adaptations “And Then There Were None,” “Ordeal by Innocence” and “The Witness for the Prosecution” for BBC One. Blueprint Television is a sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)....
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscar’s Déjà Vu: Remakes Like ‘Dune’ and ‘CODA’ Spice Up Awards Race

When Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” screened for industry audiences in late November, Oscar pundits were rapturous but immediately worried: “It’s great, but could a remake win best picture?” The answer, of course, is yes. (Pundits like to either predict the Oscar outcome five months in advance or else predict dire scenarios, nothing in between.) This year, there are some terrific remakes. They include, alphabetically, “CODA,” “Cyrano,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story.” To my mind, all are as good as earlier versions and, in some cases, better. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is a remake of a documentary....
MOVIES
BBC

Royal Shakespeare Company: Director saddened by racist reaction to cast

A theatre director said she was "saddened but not surprised" by racist reaction to her play's black cast. The Royal Shakespeare Company's new production of Much Ado About Nothing is set in an Afro-futuristic world. Artistic director Erica Whyman said the "disgraceful" reaction came from "a minority" of people and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart People#Madness#Christmas Pageant#The Soho Hotel#British
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Germany
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Indy100

Piers Morgan threatens to block anyone who sends him an old picture of him and Ghislaine Maxwell

Piers Morgan has warned Twitter users that he’ll block them if they send him pictures of him with Ghislaine Maxwell.Morgan made the promise in a tweet in which he included an old image of him pictured with Maxwell, as well as images of him with four other now-disgraced celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.The former Good Morning Britain presenter has faced criticism for being pictured with the convicted sex trafficker. Now, he has made his feelings on the historic images resurfacing on social media very clear.Now I've (again..) explained these pix, anyone who sends me them going forward...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
247K+
Followers
53K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy