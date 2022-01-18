ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Lakers coach Frank Vogel in serious danger of getting fired

By R.P. Salao
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to pull off the win against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The result may have saved Frank Vogel’s job. According to the latest report from The Athletic’s Bill Oram and Sam Amick, the Lakers coach is sitting on the hottest of hot seats and...

CBS Sports

LeBron James apologizes to Lakers fans, but he should've seen this coming when he asked for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three of their last four games and, at 22-22, currently sit at the play-in line. Head coach Frank Vogel is taking a lot of heat for this season's heretofore failures. According to a report from The Athletic, Vogel "narrowly avoided" getting fired after a 37-point loss to the Nuggets on Saturday and will continue to be "evaluated on a game-to-game basis and remains at risk of being fired soon if the progress doesn't continue."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to being benched by Frank Vogel vs. Pacers

Russell Westbrook did not speak to the media after he was subbed out for the final three minutes and 52 seconds of the Los Angeles Lakers home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. However, based on his immediate reaction to Frank Vogel’s bold decision, the nine-time All-Star earning $44 million did not seem thrilled about being replaced by a guy on a minimum contract.
NBA
Magic Johnson
Lebron James
Frank Vogel
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“He was out ever since Magic Johnson tweeted” Skip Bayless urges Lakers to change Coach Frank Vogel amid inconsistent run

Skip Bayless the biggest LeBron James hater and a player critic who is also a sports columnist and host at Fox Sports Media Group’s Undisputed is back at targeting not only the King but the whole squad as this time he even includes the coach Frank in his attack. The Los Angeles Lakers have never been the 2020 Lakers since the bubble, as they got their young core exchanged for veterans this offseason which sometimes looks like a mistake by the front desk and LeBron James as the core is doing better with other teams and even Skip pointed this in his seven minutes rant of criticism. The expectations Los Angeles Lakers drew on paper as Championship contenders is totally different in reality as they are the most criticized team this season so far with analysts like Skip running behind them to make some changes.
NBA
#Rumor#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz#Athletic#The Denver Nuggets
CBS Sports

If Lakers fire Frank Vogel, the executives responsible for constructing this roster should share same fate

We're coming up on the five-year anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss firing her own brother in an effort to mend her legendary franchise's broken front office structure. Magic Johnson seized power from Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak in February of 2017, and though he didn't reign for long, two of his assigned underlings -- general manager Rob Pelinka and influential senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis -- ultimately took over after his resignation. Their results have been mixed. Of the five seasons since Johnson's appointment, four have been disappointments: two lottery years on the front end and two play-in jaunts on the back. Sandwiched between them was an accidental championship.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘Not That Close’ To Returning; Engaged In ‘Light Shooting’ Before Loss To Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers are still awaiting Anthony Davis’ return after the 28-year-old forward sprained the MCL in his knee over a month ago. Davis suffered the injury right after L.A. recorded their best record of the season, moving to 16-13 thanks to a thrilling overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks. Following Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers are back below .500 — which is where LeBron James thinks they currently belong.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron Wants to Throw Frank Vogel Under the Bus After Awful Offseason Moves

Ben Maller: “Someone in Los Angeles is about to be the FALL guy. You gotta have a scapegoat and Frank Vogel checks all the boxes. Vogel is the perfect person to throw under the bus. He’s a rather generic coach who has bounced around -- that’s the kind of guy who is expendable. With Frank Vogel I imagine the trope from an old classic Hollywood movie, where Frank Vogel is holding on to the end of this frazzled rope by his fingers and it’s a literal cliffhanger. One by one each finger is losing its grip because LeBron James is peeling away finger after finger with an evil laugh. This has all the makings of a King James screenplay. They sold their soul for LeBron and when you do business with LeBron it’s LeBron’s way or the highway and that's what we’re seeing here as a direct result. LeBron has built and finagled this roster, and it’s like making soup out of sewer water – no matter how much garlic, pepper, and spice you put in the stew, if you’re starting with sewer water it ain’t going to be that good. This concoction was signed by LeBron. No one wants to admit that they’re wrong, but there’s overwhelming empirical data that shows that the Lakers roster is fubar. Whether LeBron wants to admit it or not, the Russell Westbrook trade was a debacle. Carmelo Anthony made a few three-point shots; he’s a one-trick pony and he’s washed up. The parts don’t fit together in the puzzle. LeBron cannot admit that the sky is blue and water is wet. LeBron is soon going to hit the defense mechanism and blame Frank Vogel. ‘IT CAN’T BE MY FAULT, I BUILT THE ROSTER, AND I’M EFFIN’ BRILLIANT!’" (Full Audio Above)
NBA
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Almost Left The Court After Being Benched By Frank Vogel: "He Has Jawing From The Bench With His Jersey Untucked..."

With All-Star weekend in sight, teams around the association are gearing up for their late-season push. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Lakers are simply trying to avoid implosion. Amid a season-long struggle from Russell Westbrook, tensions are starting to boil over for the 17x Champs and it could spell disaster if things continue to get worse.
NBA
Lakers Rumors: ‘No Current Plans’ To Replace Frank Vogel, But Rob Pelinka & Kurt Rambis Become Involved In Team’s Operations

The upsetting start to the 2021-22 season reportedly put Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s future in peril about a month-and-a-half into the current campaign. Then, L.A.’s bout with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the four-game winning streak the team recorded when most of its stars returned silenced the rumors. But the speculations are back following the string of the Lakers’ disastrous performances last week.
NBA
Is Kurt Rambis undermining Frank Vogel on Lakers?

Among the headwinds facing Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel right now may be the influence of executive Kurt Rambis. Dan Woike of the LA Times examined the dynamics between Vogel and Lakers management in a feature this week. Woike reported that Rambis, who is the Lakers’ senior basketball advisor, personally attended the team’s pregame coaches meeting on Monday for the first time all season. Rambis had previously only done so virtually, Woike adds. The report also says that Rambis advocated for the Lakers to use larger lineups with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan during the meeting.
NBA
NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

Tension has been mounting in Los Angeles as the Lakers continue to labor their way through the 2021-22 NBA season. On Wednesday night, Frank Vogel and the coaching staff took their most drastic measure yet regarding the playing time of point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was benched down the stretch...
NBA
Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA
Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers

Charles Barkley has had enough of those who remain critical of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel. Rumors of Vogel’s impending departure and Westbrook’s demise have grown louder as the Lakers have struggled. However, Barkley doesn’t think it’s just those two who have let the team down.
NBA
