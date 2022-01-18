ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Documents That Will Make Or Break An Employment Discrimination Case

By Eric Bachman
Forbes
 3 days ago
Too often employees experience discrimination at work but lack the documents and other evidence necessary to prove they were treated differently due to their gender, age, race, or other protected characteristic. With this in mind, let’s highlight four types of documents that an employee should have access to, which can play...

Law.com

FordHarrison Lawyer Appears for Walmart in Employment Discrimination Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Peter Reed Corbin of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Nov. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Terrion Hudson, pursues retaliation, race and sexual orientation discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-04855, Hudson v. Walmart Inc.
BUSINESS
louisianarecord.com

Doctor sues former employer for discrimination, unequal pay

NEW ORLEANS - Naressa Cofield filed a federal lawsuit on December 3 in the Eastern District of Louisiana against KIPP New Orleans, Inc., Rhonda Kalifey-Aluise and Octave Laroche for discrimination and retaliation in violation of the Louisiana Human Rights Act, among many other claims. According to the lawsuit, Dr. Cofield...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABQJournal

Documents: Dow failed to obey court order in ethics case

SANTA FE – An intense legal fight over the ethics investigation into state Rep. Rebecca Dow played out quietly in court last year, sealed from public view. Dow, a Republican candidate for governor, vigorously fought subpoenas issued as part of the investigation into whether she properly disclosed income from a nonprofit group she founded, according to newly released documents.
SANTA FE, NM
flarecord.com

Woman sues employer for discrimination over test-taking snafu

JACKSONVILLE - Carolina Carrasqeuro filed a federal complaint on November 28 in the Middle District of Florida against Voya Institutional Plan Services for unlawful discrimination based on national origin and sex. According to the lawsuit, Carrasqeuro was an employee for Defendant from Dec. 5, 2016, until June 29, 2017. During...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Washington Post

European court declines to take Northern Ireland ‘gay cake’ discrimination case

Europe’s top human rights court on Thursday ruled inadmissible a man’s discrimination claim against a Belfast bakery for declining his pro-same-sex marriage cake order because of its owners’ religious beliefs. The ruling ended a years-long legal battle that had raised questions about civil rights, religious freedoms and...
SOCIETY
Seattle Times

Google must turn over more documents in labor case, judge rules

Google wrongly claimed attorney-client privilege to protect documents subpoenaed in a National Labor Relations Board case filed by former employees who say the company fired them because of their unionization efforts, a labor judge has ruled. The administrative law judge, Paul Bogas, whom the NLRB appointed as a special master...
POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

AG’s office resolves Manassas housing discrimination case

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Two Manassas-area landlords are being held accountable for alleged housing discrimination that occurred when they refused to rent based on disability, imposed discriminatory terms and conditions based on disability, and made discriminatory statements that indicate discrimination based on disability. The alleged discriminatory...
MANASSAS, VA
cpapracticeadvisor.com

What the SCOTUS OSHA Vaccine Mandate Case Means for Employers

On January 13, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled to block a federal rule that was to require many employers to impose coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and/or testing requirements on their workers or face penalties for noncompliance.[Used with permission. This article first appeared on the Thomson Reuters blog.]. Background. On November...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
9&10 News

Judge Reaffirms Review of Documents in Flint Water Cases

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in the Flint water investigation must stop using certain documents seized from state offices until an independent team reviews them for any violation of attorney-client privilege. Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Friday turned down a request to reconsider and change her Nov. 19...
FLINT, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Withdraw Covid-19 Shot-or-Test Rule, Attorneys General Tell OSHA

The Republican state attorneys general who convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s shot-or-test Covid-19 standard are asking the agency to withdraw the regulation. “OSHA lacks authority to require that tens of millions of employees vaccinate against an endemic virus that...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Feds: Florida Man To Serve 3 Years In Prison, Pay Back Over $800,000 In COVID-19 Relief Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Tampa-area man who collected over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for fraudulently collecting the funds. Louis Thornton III, 63, of St. Petersburg, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. He must also pay back the money he received. According to court documents, Thornton submitted fraudulent applications in 2020 for Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration on behalf of several defunct companies. The documents said Thornton’s applications fraudulently claimed the companies were operational and had suffered economic injury from the pandemic. Thornton obtained a total of $814,632.50 and used the money to invest in stocks, futures and commodities, the documents said. The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TAMPA, FL
Forbes

Forbes

