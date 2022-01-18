Area Arrests for Jan. 19

BOSTON (CBS) — A Sturbridge man who was asked to put on a mask before riding a train at North Station was arrested after Transit Police said he hit an officer in the face. It happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called in after they say 29-year-old Rutul Jaiswal wouldn’t put on a mask. Police said they asked Jaiswal put one on several times, but he refused. As Jaiswal was being escorted out of the station by police, they said he hit an officer in the face. Jaiswal was arrested. Police later discovered there were already existing warrants out for him from Worcester District Court for two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of trespassing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO