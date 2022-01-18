ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Area Arrests for Jan. 19

By Daily Citizen-News
dailycitizen.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. • Edward Lee Harwell, 28, 295 Rustic...

www.dailycitizen.news

Inside Nova

UPDATED: Suspect arrested in Manassas-area murder

A young Bristow man wanted in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the Sudley area turned himself in Thursday. Police say Maquan Omari McCray, 18, turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm during a felony in the death of Mary Anne Smoot, who had accompanied a family member to meet with the suspect at Raven Crest Apartments on Cobden Court Monday morning. The family member had a previous relationship with McRay, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WHIO Dayton

Troy man accused of Miami County break-ins arrested

MIAMI COUNTY — One man was taken into custody after a business was broken into in Monroe Township, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to a business burglary alarm in the 2800 block of Stone Circle Drive in Monroe Township around 11 p.m. on Jan. 20.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Laredo Morning Times

Alleged marijuana smugglers arrested in the Mines Road area

Two men were arrested in the Mines Road area loading marijuana bundles into a parked vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. Jose Adan Espinoza-Ramirez, 33, and Juan Manuel Martinez, 50, were arrested on the charges of possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, attempt to possess with the intent to distribute the controlled substance, and conspire to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
LAREDO, TX
CBS Miami

Teen At Oakland Park HS Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old student at Northeast High School in Oakland Park now faces a felony charge after investigators say he brought a gun on school grounds. BBSO detectives say Wednesday morning school officials pulled the teen aside due to what they said was a strong smell of marijuana inside his backpack. Instead, that search revealed a gun with ammo inside. Investigators say the student said he had the gun on him for protection on his walk home.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Boston

Man Accused Of Hitting Transit Police Officer In Face After Being Asked To Wear Mask

BOSTON (CBS) — A Sturbridge man who was asked to put on a mask before riding a train at North Station was arrested after Transit Police said he hit an officer in the face. It happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called in after they say 29-year-old Rutul Jaiswal wouldn’t put on a mask. Police said they asked Jaiswal put one on several times, but he refused. As Jaiswal was being escorted out of the station by police, they said he hit an officer in the face. Jaiswal was arrested. Police later discovered there were already existing warrants out for him from Worcester District Court for two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of trespassing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him. The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore Gas Station Targeted In Attempted ATM Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft early Friday at a Northwest Baltimore gas station. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the Exxon gas station on Reisterstown Road near West Northern Parkway, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the front of the business was damaged and the ATM had been tampered with. Employees told investigators the suspects showed up in a yellow-colored work van and tried unsuccessfully to remove the cash machine. The group fled emptyhanded before officers arrived. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved. This mark’s the latest in a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts that have played out in recent months across Baltimore and the surrounding counties.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Four in Separate Weapons and Drug Busts

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of four suspects in connection with two weekend busts involving firearms and illegal drugs, according to authorities. According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers seize multiple firearms and a large quantity of narcotics in the space of 30 minutes on Sunday, January 16. In the first incident, officers were on the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue conducting a security check just after 7 p.m. when they spotted an individual in possession of what appeared to be a large quantity of marijuana. Officers attempted to contact...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Baltimore

Three Killed, Including Safe Streets Worker, In East Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed and one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said. One of the men killed was a Safe Streets worker. Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street, for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found the four victims. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old man and another man died at an area hospital, police said. The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, is expected to survive, police said. The city’s Safe Streets program aims to reduce gun violence and homicides using...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies North Highlands Homeowner Shot Dead During Burglary

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The North Highlands homeowner shot dead with his own gun after an intruder entered his home earlier this week has been identified. A Sacramento County coroner identified the victim as Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov, 62. The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When Mironov confronted the suspect, the suspect fatally shot him. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that there still has been no arrest. No suspect information was available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff: Gunman Shot At Man From Moving Car, Then Chased Him To Lancaster Gas Station To Shoot Him Again In The Head

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a driver in Lancaster, then chased him down at a gas station to shoot at him again in the head. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The shooting happened on Dec. 3 at about 3:10 a.m. when Jason Castillo was shot by another driver as he drove near Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. The wounded Castillo was able to drive to a Shell gas station and call 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Castillo was laying on the ground, still on the phone with a...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

