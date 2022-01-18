ProMIS Neurosciences begins antibody program for schizophrenia

Viral tools are a mainstay in mammalian neuroscience, but there is room for improvement. Different serotypes of AAVs naturally exhibit a variety of tropisms (preferences); rational design or directed evolution approaches can further shift or restrict their tropism. Among these approaches, the M-CREATE and DELIVER platforms shine (Nat. Methods 17, 541"“550, 2020; Cell 184, 4919"“4938, 2021). M-CREATE combines in vivo positive selection with post hoc negative selection, which evolves rAAV capsids with increased efficiency and specificity. DELIVER involves an especially stringent selection step to enrich for potent rAAVs. Furthermore, the method does not rely on transgenes during selection and can therefore be used to evolve rAAVs in species that are not easily amenable to transgenic approaches. Both platforms have already generated useful rAAVs with enhanced tropisms towards astrocytes, neurons and skeletal muscle. It will be exciting to see whether rAAVs with specificity toward particular neuronal types can be generated using these methods.

