ProMIS Neurosciences begins antibody program for schizophrenia

By Ravikash
 3 days ago
ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) initiated a program to develop monoclonal antibodies to treat schizophrenia and other chronic mental illnesses. The company said that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
