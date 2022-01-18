ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC monthly production - better than guessed

By Nathan Allen
 3 days ago
At the beginning of January, various agencies surveyed OPEC nations to estimate December production results, with Reuters reporting the core "OPEC 10" increasing production 150kb/d MoM in December; the official OPEC monthly report released this morning indicates the OPEC 10 increased production by 223kb/d (NYSEARCA:USO)....

OilPrice.com

Russia To Struggle With Oil Production Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact, is unlikely to deliver all the 100,000 bpd monthly increases under the agreement this year, analysts tell Bloomberg, in another bullish factor for oil market tightness and prices in the first half of 2022. Under the OPEC+ agreement, Russia,...
Seeking Alpha

MLP Monthly Report: January 2022

MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds, Emerging Market Bonds, Fixed Rate Preferreds, and Investment Grade Bonds. The January MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class's performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers. The latest quarterly...
Seeking Alpha

Advantage Energy: 2022 Guidance Provides Path Towards Net Cash Position

Advantage Energy is a natural gas producer in Canada and needs a gas price of just US$1.75 to break even (including sustaining capex). As it has been more than four months since I last discussed Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF), it’s time to provide an update. The company’s share price has benefited from the strong natural gas prices and unlocking the value of its Entropy exposure. Advantage has recently provided a more detailed guidance for 2022 and this allows us to run the numbers again to see if Advantage is still interesting.
Seeking Alpha

Gran Tierra Energy: A High Risk, High Reward Play On Oil

Gran Tierra Energy is trading at an attractive valuation with an approximate 79% upside. Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) is an oil exploration and production company with operations located in Colombia and Ecuador. Despite roaring oil prices, GTE has had a relatively difficult 2021 between poor oil hedges and blockades hurting production revisions. The company is currently producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day and expects that to increase to around 30,500-32,000 in 2022. In terms of investment, Gran Tierra has a lot of upside potential with the market pricing its shares as if they were on the verge of insolvency, despite the current high oil price environment. However, Gran Tierra requires quite a risk appetite between Colombia's political duress and large long-term debt burden. Overall, Gran Tierra is a good oil play if you're highly confident in oil prices and don't mind the risk.
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
Seeking Alpha

Commodity Prices Could Soar If The Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine grow, so does the risk that it spills over into global commodity markets. It appears that a number of commodity markets are starting to at least price in some geopolitical risk around the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine. There is still plenty of uncertainty over how the situation will evolve, but it is still worthwhile to look at what the potential impact could be should tensions boil over to a conflict.
Seeking Alpha

Gold: A Stellar Picture

Gold's risk vs. reward was stretched too far toward risk in mid-2020. Gold’s ‘real’ price indicates a fine ‘risk vs. reward’. Note: Since this article will be distributed to a wider viewership than nftrh.com, where regular readers know I take pains not to hype this most precious ‘value’ asset, take note that a positive risk vs. reward does not mean run out and go whole hog gold stock bull right this minute. Risk vs. reward is a condition, but not a timer. The miners, as of now, are on a seasonal bounce/rally. But with patience, the sector is setting up to distinguish itself as unique and quite bullish in 2022.
Seeking Alpha

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Market Updates For 2022 (Podcast Transcript)

Value Investor's Edge Live continues with our latest episode focused on the container liner business, specifically: ZIM Integrated Shipping. Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:. ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) was one of my top picks during 2021 and I have heavily covered the company privately...
