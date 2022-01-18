OPEC monthly production - better than guessed

Gran Tierra Energy is trading at an attractive valuation with an approximate 79% upside. Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) is an oil exploration and production company with operations located in Colombia and Ecuador. Despite roaring oil prices, GTE has had a relatively difficult 2021 between poor oil hedges and blockades hurting production revisions. The company is currently producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day and expects that to increase to around 30,500-32,000 in 2022. In terms of investment, Gran Tierra has a lot of upside potential with the market pricing its shares as if they were on the verge of insolvency, despite the current high oil price environment. However, Gran Tierra requires quite a risk appetite between Colombia's political duress and large long-term debt burden. Overall, Gran Tierra is a good oil play if you're highly confident in oil prices and don't mind the risk.

