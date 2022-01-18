ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bausch Health wants to refinance credit agreement as part of Bausch + Lomb IPO

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) is seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement in anticipation of its planned IPO of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Aptevo Therapeutics Board Chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has announced the retirement of Fuad El-Hibri, the founding Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022. Aptevo went public on the Nasdaq in August 2016 under El-Hibri's leadership. Since then, the biotechnology company has refined its initial proprietary ADAPTIR bispecific technology platform, created a second multispecific platform, ADAPTIR-FLEX, and developed a pipeline of drug candidates using both platforms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bausch Health#Ipo#Revolving Credit#Refinance#Debt Securities#Bhc#The Bausch Lomb Corp#Bausch Lomb Ipo
Seeking Alpha

Assure to get voluntarily delisted from Canadian stock exchange

Assure Holdings (IONM) goes in voluntarily to get its shares delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange Venture, effective as at the market close on Feb. 7, 2022. The dually-listed healthcare services company said Friday that it will no loner trade on Canadian exchange and will continue to trade just on Nasdaq under the current ticker symbol "IONM".
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seeking Alpha

First Wave BioPharma down after secondary offering

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) falls 2.5% in after hours trading as the company files for secondary stock offering of 624,025 shares. The shares were issued to selling shareholders as part of AzurRx BioPharma's acquisition of First Wave Bio in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $229 million. Also, the company notes...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ChromaDex in pact with Designs for Health to offer new Niagen-formulated products

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is trading ~2.5% higher in the pre-market after announcing a supply agreement with Designs for Health to offer new products formulated with Niagen. Accordingly, Designs for Health, a U.S.-based supplier of dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners ((HCPs)) will add Niagen to its multi-ingredient formulas. The new products will be on offer exclusively through the company’s HCP network.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline drops on report that Unilever won't increase bid for consumer unit above GBP50B

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) fell 1.8% on a report that Unilever (NYSE:UL) won't increase its bid for GSK's consumer unit above GBP50B. Unilever shares jumped 8.3%. Unilever said the recently given financial figures from GSK's consumer healthcare unit don't change the company's fundamental value, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a Unilever (UL) statement.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Oscar Health Insurance Provider Hires New Legal Chief After IPO

Attorney, policy chief Joel Klein has moved into advisory role. Oscar Health Inc., a health insurance and technology company that went public last year, has recruited Ranmali Bopitiya to be its new chief legal officer. New York-based Oscar announced last week that Bopitiya will be a member of its senior...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

IHF: Healthcare Dashboard For January

The pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry and healthcare providers have healthy value and quality scores. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of a number of healthcare ETFs like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Bausch + Lomb Begins U.S. IPO Process

Bausch + Lomb has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be significantly higher. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm sells contact lenses and...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Take-Two Acquires Zynga

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one active deal completed. The largest game company acquisition in history was announced last week. In 2018, Bloomberg reported that Zynga (ZNGA), the firm that created FarmVille and Words With Friends, had attracted takeover interest from other game developers amid a jump in dealmaking in the industry. ZNGA’s price after that report was $4.36.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy