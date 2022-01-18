ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Olly Robinson: Leicester Tigers sign Cardiff back-rower on loan until end of season

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiership leaders Leicester Tigers have signed back-rower Olly Robinson on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old flanker played in the Premiership for Bristol before...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as new head coach

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.Last month Yorkshire announced the departures of 16 members of staff, including the entire coaching team.This included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers hoping to see Leicester fightback in second half of season

Brendan Rodgers hopes a fightback in the second half of the season will be the “story” that defines Leicester’s campaign this time round.For the last two seasons, the Foxes have looked like finishing fourth in the Premier League only to falter and miss out on qualification for the Champions League on the final day on each occasion.This time, Rodgers’ side are playing catch up. Leicester head into their home game against sixth-placed Tottenham on Wednesday night 10th in the table, but with as many as four games in hand on some teams above them due to coronavirus postponements.Should they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester Tigers#Cardiff#England And Wales#Premiership#Pro14#Barbarians
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kortney Hause signs new contract to commit to Aston Villa until 2025

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.Hause told VillaT : “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

St David's Day: Should Wales be able to choose its own bank holidays?

A move to make St David's Day a "bank holiday" for one council's workforce has been granted. Gwynedd Council has voted to make the country's patron saint's day a public holiday within its own borders. The move was granted at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, despite the UK Government rejecting...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Khanya Leshabela to return to Leicester City after Shrewsbury Town loan ended

Khanya Leshabela's loan at Shrewsbury Town from Leicester City is expected to be curtailed imminently. The South African midfielder, 22, has struggled to get going in his first loan away from the Foxes and has featured in just three League One matches. In total he has made nine appearances for...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings ‘one of the best’, Tammy Beaumont admits

England opener Tammy Beaumont believes Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings was one of the best she has seen after Australia stormed to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes.McGrath scored an unbeaten 91 off just 49 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Australia chased down a target of 170 with three overs to spare in Adelaide to draw first blood in the series.The Adelaide-born all-rounder, selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry, also impressed with the ball, claiming three quick wickets towards the back end of England’s innings to help limit the tourists to 169...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chance for newcomers in relentless schedule – England-West Indies talking points

England start their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year with a five-match series against the West Indies in Barbados just days after their Ashes humiliation was complete.With several of England’s all-format players omitted after their exploits in Australia, this represents an opportunity for several batters and bowlers on the periphery to make a compelling case.Here, the PA news agency considers some of the issues ahead of five contests spread over nine days.No let-up in England’s ballooning scheduleEngland are still reeling from their kicking Down Under, the inquest well under way after a dismal campaign, so it...
SPORTS
The Independent

Henry Slade set to be available for England’s France trip after getting Covid vaccine

Henry Slade’s availability for England’s Six Nations away fixtures against Italy and France has been confirmed after Exeter revealed he is in contention to play in Montpellier on Sunday.Slade, a type 1 diabetic, stated in May that he would decline the Covid vaccine, questioning whether “you can trust it” and pointing to the extensive testing programme in place at Gallagher Premiership clubs.The 28-year-old later clarified those remarks that appeared in a national newspaper interview, revealing that because of his medical status he had experienced “issues in the past with the use of vaccines”.It raised the prospect that England’s first-choice outside...
WORLD
BBC

Arsenal shirt inspired by Tube seat unveiled

An Arsenal shirt inspired by London Underground seats has been unveiled. The design of the Premier League club's new top was influenced by the bold pattern on the seats of the Piccadilly line trains that run past the Emirates Stadium. The shirts were created as part of a collaboration between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimism

Gregor Townsend feels the array of on-form talent he has had to select from gives him confidence that Scotland can challenge for the upcoming Six Nations title.The head coach named a 39-man squad on Tuesday, with Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings Huw Jones, Sean Maitland and George Horne among a batch of notable omissions.The strength in depth the Scots have at present gives Townsend grounds for optimism that they are equipped to win the tournament for the first time since their Five Nations triumph in 1999.He said: “In terms of where we are, we believe we have a...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy