While Adults Wrangle Over School Issues, Students Speak Out

Superintendents from the eight largest school districts in Sonoma County are pushing back on new guidelines for indoor events. The schools sent a letter to health officer Dr. Sundari Mase asking for new guidelines that would allow 20-percent capacity and/or let participants have up to six family members present for sports, plays, concerts and other campus events. The Superintendents say they want to open dialogue with Dr. Mase and the county and find some middle ground. The superintendents are from the Windsor, Healdsburg, West County, Sonoma Valley, Cloverdale, Petaluma, Cotati-Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa City Schools districts. The current order, which took effect last Wednesday, limits capacity to 50 people for indoor events and 100 for outdoor events. That includes participants and attendees for High School sporting events.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO