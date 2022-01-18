ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While Adults Wrangle Over School Issues, Students Speak Out

By Peter Greene
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To hear the constant battling over open school buildings, critical race theory, and other current panics in education, one might conclude that many adults have simply forgotten to include students in the discussion at all. But across the country, students are speaking up anyway. In Kutztown, PA, eighth grader...

