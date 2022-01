After nearly two years of concentrating on illness, it’s time to focus on staying well. Start the new year by scheduling an annual wellness visit. Go ahead and make preventive care appointments, including dental and vision, for everyone in your family. Health experts warn that COVID-19 is likely to be with us for years. The Louisiana Department of Health recommends booster shots for anyone ages 18 and older who’s fully vaccinated. Also include these preventive measures as part of daily routines to help protect ourselves, family and friends: mask when indoors and in large crowds, socially distance when possible and wash your hands often. Also, consider these five everyday habits to be healthier and stay well in 2022.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO