Do the Dallas Cowboys have a future with Mike McCarthy as head coach? Well, the veteran coach wants fans to trust the process. After their disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans raised concerns about the team and their ability to improve under McCarthy. However, the 58-year-old coach is confident they can, and the massive improvements they made defensively this 2021 is proof of that.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO