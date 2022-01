The strong performance of equities in 2021 has left gold prices vulnerable despite the surge in volatility. Even though gold has failed several times as an ‘hedge-inflation’ asset in the past 50 years, it is known to be a ‘zero-beta’ asset that tends to remain flat or even appreciate in periods of market selloffs. Hence, while bitcoin prices have been constantly testing new lows in the past two months (down over 40% from peak to trough), gold has been rising and gradually approaching its ST resistance at 1,850, which represents its LT downward trending support line.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO