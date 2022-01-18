Glossier You Solid Perfume Returns

Fun fact: even though Glossier You Solid just came back today, solid fragrances have been around for centuries. Way longer than the alcohol mixtures we typically think of as perfume, even. They were some of the first fragrances used because they’re some of the easiest to make: all you need is essential oil and wax. “It was only around the French Revolution that fragrance oil started to be mixed with alcohol and put into a spray bottle,” says perfumer and fragrance historian Marissa Zappas, “and it requires very specific technical processes.” While perfume solids could only be used on the body, liquid fragrance opened up a world of scented possibilities—though not always so beautiful in practice. “It was sprayed everywhere and even poured in sewers, used to cover up the smells of a decomposing city.” Mmmm!

